BUNKER HILL — A prison inmate is charged with killing a South Bend man who served time in a child molestation case from Elkhart County.
Phillip Sadler, 53, allegedly killed Lannie Morgan at the Miami Correctional Facility in Bunker Hill in June. The Indiana State Police announced the charge against Sadler and against another inmate in a separate murder at the prison in a news release Thursday.
Morgan, 70, was found dead in his cell June 10. An autopsy found Morgan died from having his nasal passages smothered or blocked. The investigation led to the accusations against Sadler, who was incarcerated in the same cell house as Morgan, but wasn’t his roommate, the ISP said in the release.
When he died, Morgan was serving a 30-year sentence after he pleaded guilty to and was convicted on two counts of child molesting and a count of incest in Elkhart County Superior Court 3 in December 2011.
Sadler is serving a 16-year prison sentence after he pleaded guilty to and was convicted of an aggravated battery charge in Henry County in June 2017. The charge was downgraded from an attempted murder charge, court and prison information show. The sentence in that case is shown to be consecutive to terms related to a rape case in Marion County and a battery case in Putnam County.
Court information indicates Sadler appeared for an initial hearing in the murder case in Miami County Superior Court 1 Tuesday.
SECOND MURDER
Meanwhile, Michael Parrish, 42, was also charged with murder Aug. 19 after an investigation alleged he strangled and killed his cellmate, Richard Carrell. The 56-year-old’s body was found in his cell at Miami Correctional May 19, a few weeks before Morgan was killed at the prison, the ISP release said. The deaths occurred in two separate units of the facility.
Parrish is serving time on multiple charges, including criminal confinement, burglary, robbery, sexual battery and criminal deviate conduct, prison information shows.
Carrell was in prison from a robbery conviction in Tippecanoe County.
