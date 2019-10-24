Suspect allegedly used robberies to gain gang favor

GOSHEN — An Elkhart man wanted to build street cred and get attention from gang members when he allegedly robbed a gas station in Elkhart and a liquor store in Goshen last week, according to police.
Henry Littrice, 19, appeared in Elkhart County Circuit Court for an initial hearing Thursday following his arrest in the case. He’s charged with two Level 3 felony counts of armed robbery.
Littrice was arrested the night of Oct. 16 following a traffic stop in Elkhart. The car had matched the description of one seen leaving the scenes of the robberies earlier that evening, according to Elkhart police in the probable cause affidavit in the case.
He admitted to the robberies during a police interview. Littrice told an investigator that while riding with other people, the group went to the Speedway gas station, 2755 S. Nappanee St., in Elkhart. While there, Littrice took a handgun he found in the car, took out the magazine, and then used the gun to hold up an employee at the store counter. He ran back to the car with approximately $200 in cash, the affidavit shows.
Security camera footage and witness statements apparently corroborated Littrice’s account, according to the affidavit.
About an hour later, Littrice told police the group drove to a Chalet Party Shoppe, 1830 Rieth Blvd., in Goshen, to get alcohol. On the spot, according to his statement in the affidavit, he decided to rob the store using the same gun. He held up an employee, took money from the register, threatened a man who walked into the store, then fled back to the car, the document shows.
Elkhart police spotted the car a couple hours later, conducted a traffic stop at Hively and Pleasant Plain avenues, and Littrice was arrested at the scene.
During the interview, he indicated the robberies were spontaneous decisions that weren’t motivated by desperation or a need for money.
“Henry stated that he got caught up in the moment and wanted to create some street credibility to his name to possibly impress some members of a gang he was interested in,” Elkhart police stated in the affidavit.
Littrice also told police the other people in the car weren’t involved in the robberies, but they “kinda had an idea of what was going on,” the document shows.
Police searched the car and found what they believe was the jacket Littrice allegedly wore and the handgun he allegedly used in the robberies, as well as items that included handgun magazines, alcohol, Littrice’s ID, marijuana and more clothes, the affidavit shows.
During the court hearing, Judge Michael Christofeno entered a not-guilty plea on Littrice’s behalf, appointed a public defender to the case and scheduled March 16, 2020, for the start of the trial.
Christofeno also took Littrice’s request for a bond reduction under consideration. Littrice remains jailed on a $100,000 bond.
GUILTY PLEA
Several other hearings were held in Circuit Court Thursday.
Among them, Anthony Vanover, 37, of New Paris admitted to a reduced charge in a robbery case in Goshen.
Vanover pleaded guilty to a Level 5 felony count of carrying a handgun as a felon. He faces a sentence of one year in prison and two years of probation. Two other counts of armed robbery and interfering with the reporting of a crime were dismissed as part of the plea agreement.
Vanover was arrested April 24 on accusations he held up a man at the Super 8 motel along Lincolnway East. Vanover told police at the time he didn’t go to the motel to rob the victim, but to help a friend escape an attempted rape in the room.
The handgun charge stemmed from Vanover’s sentence on a felony methamphetamine possession conviction in May 2013, according to court information.
Christofeno accepted Vanover’s plea and convicted him. He then scheduled Nov. 14 as the date to sentence Vanover.
SENTENCING
Wesley Walters, 56, of Elkhart was sentenced to three years of probation in a drug case.
The term was part of an agreement where Walters pleaded guilty to a Level 5 felony charge of possession of cocaine Oct. 17.
He admitted having less than five grams of cocaine when he was arrested in Elkhart in December 2017.
As part of the plea, Walters’ probation will be transferred to Lake County where his home is.
