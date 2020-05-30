GOSHEN — There are three candidates in Tuesday’s Republican primary for judge of Elkhart County Superior Court 5.
Eric Kinsman, Christopher Spataro and Charles Wicks are the candidates. Wicks is the incumbent.
The Goshen News asked the candidates questions pertaining to judicial issues. Wicks did not respond to the request.
BIOGRAPHIES
Kinsman is an attorney at Kinsman Law Office in Elkhart. He and his wife are parents to five children. He earned his law degree at DePaul University College of Law after attending Bethel College and earning a degree in history from University of Wisconsin-Parkside.
Christopher John Spataro lives in Elkhart with his wife, Jodi. They are parents of three children. He is an attorney and the managing partner of the Elkhart office of Tuesley Hall Konopa LLP.
Q&A
What are your qualifications as well as life and work experiences that will help you perform your duties as an Elkhart County judge?
KINSMAN: I have the legal experience and judicial philosophy to serve as judge of Superior 5, a high-volume court with a criminal and civil docket. I have handled thousands of criminal matters and tried cases in every court in Elkhart County. I have civil experience as well, however, this court must be viewed chiefly as an intervention court, playing a crucial role in our county’s criminal justice system. The court’s small claims docket is important, but choosing a candidate with experience in criminal law serves a much more significant need in our county as it relates to community safety and justice.
SPATARO: My broad experience as a litigator in over 1,000 cases, my service as a judge pro tem, my detail-oriented nature, and my top-notch organization skills would serve me well. Also, as an Elkhart lawyer since 1996, I have handled just about every kind of case that can come before this court. Over 80 percent of my cases have been in Superior 5, and my extensive experience in evictions, collections and civil litigation lines up perfectly with its docket. Perhaps most importantly, my demeanor, welcoming personality and ability to make those around me feel comfortable would help me perform my duties well.
Do you favor combining the courthouses in Goshen and Elkhart into one facility? How would this help or hinder the local judicial process?
KINSMAN: I do not support consolidation to one courthouse; however, this decision should rest largely with the citizens through their elected commissioners. Judges should know their roles in our political process and let other branches of government decide how to spend taxpayer funds. I believe that a courthouse detached from the community is detached from its mission of service to the people. I would argue that it need not be an either/or solution. Should a new justice complex be approved and built, I would promote the idea of at least a smaller satellite justice building in the opposite population center.
SPATARO: I favor consolidation because the existing courthouses have serious structural/facilities issues (leaky roofs, no wheelchair-ramps, insufficient restrooms) and it would be more economical to build one new courthouse than to piece together temporary solutions for two. In addition to being a better use of taxpayer dollars, consolidation would help the local judicial process by: centralizing legal services (thereby promoting judicial collaboration and the efficient use of magistrates); allowing for advanced technology (which can then be easily shared); and facilitating reassignment of judicial duties (which could make Superior Courts 2, 5 and 6 exclusively civil courts, as some judges predict).
Has the county judiciary’s recent experience with using videoconferencing technology to hold some hearings opened the door to using that technology routinely in local courts once the pandemic has passed?
KINSMAN: Yes, and it should have started a long time ago. Superior Court 5 is on the frontline of community safety and justice, yet lacks even basic technology. I will change this by making Wi-Fi available for attorneys to make the best use of their own technology in court. The courtroom will be equipped with a projector to display the judge’s message clearly. I will explore the use of electronic sign-in, and I support permitting smartphones in the courtroom. A connected, organized litigant will improve court efficiency. The increased use of courtroom technology, including regular video-conferencing, is long overdue.
SPATARO: I believe that the county judiciary’s recent experience with videoconferencing has absolutely opened the door to using technology routinely once the pandemic has passed. Federal courts and select state courts have been using technology to save lawyers and litigants trips to the courthouse for some time. Further, while some judges were previously more hesitant to allow videoconferencing or telephonic hearings, I believe that “experimenting” with these technological advances during the pandemic has convinced many (legal professionals, businesses people and others) of their value and efficiency. This pandemic certainly has caused people to reflect on “how we do things.”
