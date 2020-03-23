GOSHEN – Goshen school board members Monday approved a resolution granting GCS Superintendent Diane Woodworth temporary authority to bypass the board when making emergency decisions related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Our school attorney was invited to a meeting of school attorneys from across the state with the Indiana Department of Education and returned with this suggested resolution,” Woodworth said in presenting the request Monday evening.
As approved, the resolution grants Woodworth the temporary authority to take any and all action reasonably deemed necessary or desirable, and that is otherwise permitted by law, to ensure the safety and well being of the school community for the remainder of the current school year without further action by the school board.
“So, during this pandemic, it would be an emergency kind of thing, if needed,” Woodworth said of the resolution.
In referencing the resolution’s expiration date, Woodworth noted that the resolution is set to expire at the time of the first school board meeting following the end of the current school year, or upon a majority vote of the school board’s members, whichever comes first.
“So, if this all kind of really clears up, and we are meeting in May, you can undo this. If you don’t, it just naturally dies at the first meeting in June,” Woodworth said. “Hopefully it’s not needed, but I guess we’re in such uncertain times that this was the suggestion.”
The board’s members agreed, and the resolution was approved unanimously.
EMERGENCY PAY
Also Monday, board members approved a second resolution authorizing the district to continue paying its classified employees temporarily despite the fact that many of them have been sent home and are no longer working due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“So, again, this has been recommended by state officials, as many schools are faced with how to retain employees — mostly classified employees — as teachers are covered by a contract, and so are paid even during closures,” Woodworth said of the request. “And so, this really has to do with classified staff.”
According to Woodworth, classified staff include employees such as custodial staff, food service staff, bus drivers, secretaries and paraprofessionals.
As approved, the resolution notes that in case of a pandemic-related emergency closure, the board authorizes continued wage payments to employees, salaried and non-salaried, who are instructed not to report to work at the direction of the superintendent, unless the workdays are scheduled to be made up at a later date.
The resolution goes on to note that such wage payments will be limited to an employee’s base pay and will not include payments for other missed opportunities, such as overtime.
However, the resolution states that additional compensation may be approved for employees deemed essential who must report to work to complete essential functions.
“So, we have been looking at paying employees, because they’re ordered to stay home through no fault of their own,” Woodworth added of the request. “How long that can continue is up for discussion right now. But this resolution does authorize us to do this at least for the time being.”
The resolution was approved unanimously.
