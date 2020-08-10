GOSHEN — With a majority of students set to return to in-person classes next week, Goshen Community Schools leadership have pledged to keep the community well informed of any positive COVID-19 cases that may occur among students and staff moving forward.
Interim Superintendent Steven Hope addressed the community at the school board meeting Monday night.
"The reopening of our schools will only be successful if you help us,” Hope said of the new school year. “So, we’re going to do all those things we can during the school day. All of our students and teachers, all of our employees, will wear masks, we will physically distance, we will wash our hands often and have hand sanitizer pumps in every room you go into in Goshen Community Schools now.
“We also need your help at home. So, please, play it smart,” he added. “No birthday parties. No sleepovers. Watch your carpooling sizes. Our reopening can only be successful if we all work together as a community.”
POSITIVE TEST RESPONSE
While the school corporation’s goal is to keep students as safe as possible during in-person classes, Hope acknowledged that GCS does have a plan in place should a student or staff member ultimately test positive for COVID-19.
“We have a whole plan to work that out, and we’ve actually done a tabletop exercise with the Elkhart County Health Department, with Dr. (Lydia) Mertz, to test this out and see how it goes. So, we’re practicing that before it takes place,” Hope said. “We will be transparent. We’ll let the community know anytime we have either a staff member or a student with a positive COVID-19 test. We’ve been doing that, and we will continue with that practice.”
Once a positive case is identified, Hope noted that the school corporation will immediately utilize contact tracing to help identify anyone who may have come in contact with the sick person for an amount of time that would require them to self-isolate.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, contact tracing involves identifying people who have an infectious disease and their contacts — people who may have been exposed — and working with them to interrupt disease transmission. For COVID-19, this includes asking cases to isolate and contacts to quarantine at home voluntarily.
“So, anyone who has been within 6 feet of the person who tested positive for more than 15 minutes, they will be asked to isolate,” Hope said, noting that the current CDC guideline for self-isolating after a positive COVID-19 test exposure is 10 days. “We’ve been sending our notifications within 24 hours, and we’ll continue to do that. As we get further into this contact tracing, it might take us a little bit longer, but we’ll try to do that within 24 hours.”
Depending on the extent of the exposure, Hope noted that the school corporation’s response could include everything from closing an individual classroom, to closing an entire school.
“In terms of if a building would have to close, etc., that really depends,” Hope said. “If there were enough people, then we might close a classroom, we might close a wing of a school, we might close one school. All of those are possibilities depending on how many people are infected.”
SELF-CHECKS A MUST
Referencing his comment about working together as a community to help limit the spread of COVID-19, Hope made a point of encouraging all parents to check their students for COVID-19 symptoms before sending them to school.
“We’re asking every parent to self-check their students before they come to school. So, don’t send students if they’re sick or have any of the symptoms. Keep them at home,” Hope said. “Again, this will only work — this whole reopening will be safe, and we can do this — if everybody pitches in and we all work together.”
Hope noted that all the school safety precautions in the world won’t work if those same precautions aren’t taken at home as well.
“You also have to follow these same kinds of guidelines at home,” Hope said. “You can’t have the whole neighborhood over for a block party and expect there not to be a bump in COVID-19 cases.”
ONLINE ACADEMY ISSUE
In a related matter, Hope took a moment to address a recently reported issue involving some students planning to participate in the school corporation’s fully online program not having access to more advanced classes through the platform.
“I think we have resolved all of those issues,” Hope said of the access issue. “However, I would ask any parent who is having issues with that to call the principal of that building, and we’ll work with them to resolve that. We might have to have you Zoom into a live class here or there to get those few classes like AP calculus, etc. But those one-offs, we can work with parents to get that worked out. We want to keep everybody on track.”
START OF SCHOOL
GCS started the new school year virtually Tuesday, and will continue to meet virtually through Friday.
“We’ll use this week to prepare for our online learning environment, which will be an important component of all of the learning, K-12,” Hope said of the district's first week of school. “So, all of our teachers and principals will help everyone — parents and students — navigate through this online learning environment this week.”
Following the first week of all-virtual classes, GCS will then revert back to the school corporation’s original reopening plan approved by the Goshen school board July 27, Hope explained.
Under that plan, students will return to school as follows:
• Students in grades K-5 will return to school Monday in Course III, which means students in grades K-5 will have shortened days — 7:50 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. — with eLearning for specials.
• Students in grades 6-12 will return to school on Monday in Course IV, which means that students with last names starting with A-L will attend in-school classes on Monday and Tuesday, and have virtual classes on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. Students with last names starting with M-Z will have virtual classes on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday, and attend in-school classes on Thursday and Friday.
