GOSHEN — Helicopters and drones ruled the skies over Goshen Airport Friday evening during Rotors ‘n Ribs.
According to their website, the event is a fly-in that features educational seminars, flying demos, and, of course, ribs.
Mitchel Mulkey, pilot at Sky Limits Drones, ran the drone event, which consisted of 175 drones for about a 10-minute show.
“Being a drone pilot is super interesting,” Mulkey said. “Putting up animations in the sky, hearing all these people cheer — we did a lot of shows over the Fourth of July.”
All controlled by one computer, Mulkey said the drones are preprogrammed and the flight paths pre-done.
“We’re happy everybody’s here, and hope everybody likes it,” he added.
All money raised at the event is going toward America’s Freedom Fest’s air show next year. To learn more visit rotorsnribs.com.