GOSHEN — Approximately 90 homes were still without power Monday afternoon following a large storm system which moved through the Goshen area Sunday evening
According to NIPSCO spokesperson Joshauna Nash, about 800 households total lost power in the Goshen area at the height of Sunday night’s storm system, which reportedly caused damage to trees, poles and power lines throughout much of the NIPSCO service area.
“Since the storm, there have been about 811 customers out, but that is specific to the Goshen Local Operating Area,” Nash said, noting that the Goshen LOA includes cities and towns such as Goshen, Middlebury, Nappanee and Bristol. “So, our Goshen LOA has been working to restore power to customers that are served in that local operating area.”
In total, Nash noted that NIPSCO reported about 42,000 customers without power across all of its coverage areas as a result of the storm system. That number had dropped down to about 27,000 customers by Monday afternoon, she added.
“At the height of it, overnight, we saw about 42,000 customers without power. So, there has been a lot of progress made this morning as our crews are continuing to work as safely and as quickly as they can to get that power restored,” Nash said. “But it’s widespread damage, so our crews are out assessing damage to determine what repairs need to be made, and then of course working to restore the customers. So, we don’t really have estimates on when power will be restored as of right now. As we learn more about the damages, where the damages are, etc., they’ll be able to, hopefully, at some point, provide us with some details and actual estimates for when those will be restored.”
According to Kyle Brown, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service’s Northern Indiana office, Sunday’s weather event was actually made up of between two and three rounds of thunderstorms that made their way across Goshen and the surrounding area, the first of which got started at around the 6 p.m. hour.
“Those produced hail up to two inches, and that was over in Berrien County. But there were some more numerous hail reports closer to one inch that we received as well,” Brown said. “But the bigger story that people are talking about is the damaging winds. We had lots of reports of trees down, trees snapped, power lines down as well. We also had some property damage with that. We would estimate most of that damage to be straight line winds with wind speeds of 60 if not 80 mph.
“Once that first round of storms moved out of the area, then some other storms kind of developed back behind them,” Brown added of the weather event. “Those happened a little bit closer toward sunset. Then a cold front came through, which also packed another punch, where we were issuing some tornado warnings, and the storms also continued to produce some very strong straight line wind gusts as well, also reaching 60 to 80 mph with some of those wind gusts.”
Speaking to what the remainder of the week might look like weather-wise, Brown said cooler temperatures will likely remain in the area through Thursday, after which temperatures will begin climbing again to around the 80 degree mark.
“So, we are generally looking at a cooler pattern here for the next several days,” Brown said of his predictions. “High temperatures will creep a little bit closer to 80 by the time we get late in the week, and then there is another chance for thunderstorms by the time we get to Thursday night and Friday. But we’ll keep tabs on that.”
