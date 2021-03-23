WARSAW — Advocates of public education from four north central Indiana counties converged on Warsaw Community High School Tuesday to collectively denounce what they feel are a number of anti-public education bills currently up for consideration by the Indiana General Assembly.
Coordinated by Strong Public Schools for Strong Communities, a grassroots collaborative effort to inform, educate and show support for Indiana’s public schools and communities, Tuesday’s invitation-only event featured representatives from Elkhart, St. Joseph, Marshall and Kosciusko counties.
Representatives and educators from the region’s 24 public school districts were joined Tuesday by area mayors, chamber members, business executives, nonprofits, community officials and leaders.
Together, their collective focus centered on showing a united front in support of local public schools while voicing strong opposition to proposed legislation such as House Bill 1005, Senate Bill 412 and Senate Bill 413, which together call for an expansion of the state’s school voucher program for private and charter schools and creation of a new education savings account program.
The state’s proposed plan with the new ESA program, reportedly estimated at about $144 million, would begin in July of 2022 and amount to more than one-third of the $378 million spending increase House Republicans have proposed for education over the next two years in their budget.
PUBLIC SCHOOLS NEGLECTED
Among Tuesday’s invited speakers was economist Michael Hicks, the Frances Ball Distinguished Professor of Economics and director of the Center for Business and Economic Research at Ball State University.
With his talk, Hicks addressed the direct connections between communities investing in public education and those experiencing educational attainment and economic growth.
Calling Indiana an “outlier” relative to other states when it comes to what many local public education leaders feel is Indiana’s underfunding of public education, Hicks noted that he sees Indiana as having “neglected” local public schools when it comes to recent school choice priorities.
Heather Reichenbach, a Warsaw Community Schools school board member and one of the facilitators of Tuesday’s event, agreed.
“We are all here representing four different counties this afternoon, and an aligned desire to support our strong, beloved, local public schools. Our livelihood relies on one another, and we are stronger together when we work to advocate for what is best for our communities,” Reichenbach said. “We know that access to quality public education is a key way to keep our communities strong and attractive to perspective businesses, entrepreneurs and families. We know a strong public education is key to healthier communities and more resourced communities. Dr. Hicks’ most recent article notes, since 2011, in the move to support and finance school choice, our own local public schools have been neglected, and he reiterated that message here this evening.”
According to Reichenbach, public schools currently support more than 90% of Indiana’s K-12 students.
“We are certainly not against private schools, and believe strongly that there should be options for children,” Reichenbach said. “However, we are also very aware that to maintain our local public schools, to invest in our children’s educational attainment and our communities’ vibrant growth, we need to make sure our state is keeping its promises to fund our public education system.”
TEACHER PAY WOES
Scot Croner, superintendent at Wa-Nee Community Schools, noted that the issues with school choice first began back in 2011, when the Indiana legislative body first began to embrace the idea of school choice and school competition.
“When school choice and school competition was embraced by the Indiana legislative body back in 2011, they began, all at once, to use our tax dollars to fund three different systems of public education: traditional public schools, charter schools and private schools through the form of vouchers,” Croner said. “And unfortunately, as they expanded the number of schools that they were funding, they failed to expand the money. The money to fund private and charter schools was taken out of the budgets of our traditional public schools; your local public schools.”
As a result, Croner noted that over the last 10 years, increases in teacher pay in Indiana have ranked last in the nation. In addition, he noted that Indiana has gone from being ranked 22nd in the nation in spending per student in 2004 to being ranked 36th in the nation today.
“Our average teacher salaries in Indiana are lower than all of our bordering states,” Croner said. “Indiana’s 2019-2020 student funding was more than 7% lower than the 2010 levels when you adjust for inflation. This represents a shortfall of $580 million in funding for our public schools and workforce development in our state.
“When taking this all into account, it is no surprise that since 2010, the state of Indiana has experienced a significant decline in the number of licensed teachers. We are nearing a crises, that if we do not address it, will have a serious impact on our communities that we live in, and the future for our children,” Croner added of the issue. “As business and not-for-profit leaders, we all know that when money is tight, we must invest in programs that give us the greatest return on investment. And in Indiana, 94% of our families choose public schools. The data are clear. We are underfunding our public schools. We simply cannot afford an expansion of vouchers, nor can we afford a fourth and unproven tax-funded system of education in the form of educational savings accounts, also known as ESAs. We can do better in our state, and as Hoosiers, we do best when we invest in our communities and in our public schools.”
UNITED DECLARATION
According to Reichenbach, more than 20 local school boards — and more than 150 school boards from across Indiana — have recently passed resolutions opposing the proposed expansion of school choice and creation of ESAs currently being considered by the General Assembly.
Goshen school board members recently passed their own resolution during a special Feb. 24 meeting.
In advance of Tuesday’s event, Reichenbach encouraged each of the local school boards planning to have representatives at Tuesday’s gathering to provide copies of their respective resolutions, which in turn will be collected and delivered to the Statehouse.
“On Thursday, March 25, when this expansion is being considered in committee, our intent is to deliver these resolutions down to Indianapolis by motorcade, socially distanced and appropriate, to your representatives, to make our four-county community collaborative voice known,” Reichenbach said.
In addition, all attendees of Tuesday’s event were also encouraged to sign a collaborative Four County Declaration — also set for delivery on Thursday — calling on Indiana legislators and Gov. Eric Holcomb to oppose the proposed expansion of school choice scholarships and the creation of ESAs in the state.
“As concerned citizens of Indiana, we ask both House and Senate members to oppose the dramatic expansion of Indiana School Choice Scholarships and the creation of Education Savings Accounts, which we believe will harm our local public schools and the communities they serve,” the declaration states. “This legislation would adversely impact 90% of Hoosier students and all of our communities.”
