Rich Miller, Middlebury, along with John Miller of Fort Wayne, were among the hundreds of people lined up along Main Street in Middlebury at around 11:40 a.m. Saturday, waiting for the 48th Middlebury Summer Festival Parade to get started.
"Hope the rain stays away," Rich Miller said.
Although the skies did get a bit cloudy, the rain did hold off as day two of Middlebury Summer Fest got underway downtown. Bed races, face painting, food vendors and numerous other activities kept festival goers busy. Those represented included Miller Stewart Funeral Home, Basic Babies Needs Corp., Middlebury Service Center and others.
"Parking is difficult and that's the main issue, but it's a fun time of year," said Nathan Miller, owner of Varns and Hoover Hardware Store, which was open Saturday.
Cheryl Miller helped work a brat and bar-b-que fundraiser for local widows outside of the Village Inn.
"It's been going good," she said shortly before noon. "We raised quite a bit of money yesterday."
Jarod Trammel, a representative of Bryan, Ohio-based Quillen Brothers worked at his company's booth at Middlebury Memorial Park.
"I enjoy being up here," he said. "It's a beautiful area."
The festival parade got underway promptly at 1 p.m., led by the Middlebury Police Department, and included participants from the Middlebury Public Library, the NorthRidge CK Dance Company and others.
