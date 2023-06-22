NAPPANEE — Almost 50 vendors are planned to attend the Barn at Nappanee’s first Summerfest Craft Show.
The free event is open to community members of all ages and will showcase local businesses in the area Saturday.
Denise Tankersley is the event coordinator for the Summerfest Craft Show. She has been in the event planning business for over 24 years, but she only started working with the Barns at Nappanee, formerly known as Amish Acres, a few months ago. This will be her last event in Nappanee before she moves to Syracuse.
Tankersley said the event will be bittersweet with it being her last in the area, but she is excited to enjoy it this weekend. The day will start with a brunch buffet costing about $20 for adults and $10 for children. There will be eggs, hash browns, Amish noodles and more.
There will also be a variety of sellers and crafters, including Jeweled Crown Boutique, Ladies That Weave, Damsel in Defense and Tastefully Simple. Tankersley said there are affordable items such as jewelry for $5.
“We don’t want anybody to feel obligated to pay anything just to get into the show,” she said. “We don’t feel like that is right, and we want everybody to be able to have a fun family event.”
Since the event is at the Barns in Nappanee, the Ben’s Pretzels, the ice cream shop, a coffee shop and other restaurants there will be open to guests of the Summerfest Craft Show.
Tankersley likes these events because they give people an opportunity to meet new people and show off their displays. She wants to make sure the community grows. Tankersley tries to have an event fairly often, so vendors know their craft is worthy of being shown.
“A lot of vendors are senior citizens, and this is all they do, so I want to make sure they have a paycheck every single month.”
Her next event will be the Divas Dream Vendor Show in Syracuse July 29.
To learn more, visit thebarnsatnappanee.com.