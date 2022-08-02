Summer serenade features ECT, Elkhart Symphony

ELKHART — Elkhart Civic Theatre performers will present “A Century of Showtunes” accompanied by members of the Elkhart County Symphony, conducted by Tori Petrak, at Wellfield Botanic Gardens, 1011 N. Main St., Tuesday at 6 p.m.
ECT has curated a collection of showtunes, highlighting songs from timeless Broadway musicals including Fiddler on the Roof, West Side Story, My Fair Lady and more, a news release stated.
ECT produces six mainstage productions, plus staged readings, youth productions, and special events for a total of more than 50 performances every year.
Tickets ($27 in advance, $30 at the door) are available by calling Elkhart Civic Theatre at 574-848-5853.
For tickets and information visit elkhartcivictheatre.org/tix or call 574-848-4116 weekday afternoons.