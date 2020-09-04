Harlan Hite is about ready to return to the classroom.
For the past 15 years, the Ligonier resident has been taking off Fridays in the fall as vacation days from his full-time job at Jeld-Wen to be a substitute teacher, most recently for Fairfield and Wawasee schools.
This year, though, is unlike any year he’s ever taught.
“When the school year started, my phone rang like crazy,” he said. “Because these are different times, subs are definitely needed.”
But Hite said he does have some concerns.
“Mostly making sure that I’m basically safe,” he said of his concerns. “I know to go in wearing a mask, but just making sure everything’s clean” and making sure students maintain social distance.
At 50, Hite isn’t too concerned about the virus affecting him because of his age. He just wants to make sure he’s handling the classroom sanitation properly.
Regardless of the coronavirus, Hite enjoys the change of pace teaching gives him from his regular job in quality control. And it also gives him a chance to pay back the schools that helped him when he needed it during the Great Recession.
During the recession, Jeld-Wen worked four days and Hite was off on Fridays.
“Fairfield, Wawasee and Westview were all very helpful to give me sub jobs,” he said. “And so I just kind of repaid the favor. I know they need subs, and teachers need to take the day off, and I need the extra money. So it’s a win-win situation.”
He uses the money he earns from substitute teaching to pay for vacation.
Along with that bonus, he gets to see the behind-the-scenes education process.
As for the coronavirus, “I’m used to the sanitary practices and we have to social distance,” he said of where he works. Jeld-Wen even has clear screens on their tables.
“I wouldn’t be a bit surprised if I walked into the classroom and see (screens) in some of the classrooms. So in a way I’m being prepared.”
He also wears a mask for eight hours a day and disinfects his work spaces at the beginning, midday and end of his day.
And if there is new technology for him to use, Hite hopes there will be some training. “But one of the good things with the school systems I’m working in, Wawasee and Fairfield, the teachers are very helpful when it comes to technology, so I am confident that they would help me. I’m a quick learner, so I’m confident.”
The teachers’ notes, he pointed out, are also pretty accurate.
“I’ve never had any problems worrying about what to do when I walk into a classroom,” Hite said.
WAWASEE
One of the schools Hite works at, Wawasee, on Thursday announced they were shutting down in-school classes at the high school for a week because they did not have enough substitute teachers to fill in the gaps.
Wawasee Assistant Superintendent Steve Troyer explained, “The problem that we’re experiencing is due to the fact of one of two things.
“Number one, our adults in the building are being impacted and quarantined because of close contact of a positive case — in some cases. But what we’re seeing more of is that perhaps they’re in the same household or they have children who are sent home from school because they have symptoms of COVID.”
Under changes in the regulations that the CDC and Kosciusko County Health Department put out last week, he explained, if a child is sent home with symptoms, then anyone in that household also has to quarantine until it is determined that those symptoms are not COVID-related.
“So, if a teacher has a child in the school corporation that’s sent home with symptoms, then that teacher cannot be at work until it’s determined that the child’s symptoms aren’t related to COVID,” Troyer said. “So that’s taking out people who in many cases aren’t sick or aren’t symptomatic but have to be home because they’re connected to somebody who is.”
Quarantining is putting an additional strain on the number of subs needed.
Wawasee has 72 active subs in the sub pool, Troyer said.
“Only about half of them are available on a daily basis to actually sub,” he said. “(Friday), for example, at the high school, we had scheduled, as of yesterday morning, that we were going to need nine substitutes in that building alone, let alone our four other schools in the corporation. It starts to add up pretty quickly. And so what we did was, we felt like we needed to ease that pressure on our sub pool,” Troyer said.
And teachers are not the only ones being affected. Many essential employees who are out, such as cafeteria workers, custodians and administrators, do not get a sub to take over for them, he explained.
“So it isn’t just impacting the teachers, which are probably most important in terms of staffing a classroom, but it’s also impacting all of those orbiting support staff as well,” he said. “That’s why we felt we had to make a move at the high school for today and through next week, so that we could take those, not only sub resources but also our paraprofessionals and maybe some cafeteria help and some custodial help and get that into our other buildings that we’re experiencing shortages.”
Wawasee has unfilled paraprofessional positions as well. Troyer said those positions have been posted for two, three and even four weeks and they have not received one application for those positions.
“We haven’t been staffing them with subs because we’ve had to use all our subs to try and get our classroom teachers’ positions taken care of,” he said. “By closing the high school for a few days, we felt like we would be able to take those resources and spread them out to the other buildings to keep those open and operating.”
One of the reasons for closing the high school and not other buildings was that high school students can take care of themselves and are capable of navigating elearning on their own.
“Asking a 15- or a 17-year-old kid to stay at home and participate in virtual learning is a lot different of a conversation than asking a 5- to 6-year-old to do the same thing,” he said. “That’s a much more reasonable request for the older kids. And I think, too, our planning has been such at the high school level that we’ve been preparing for that should it come up. The high school has been very well equipped to handle such a change and not cause an interruption to learning.”
What subs will not be asked to do is teach a virtual class. However, they can assist with one.
“We have virtual teachers that are managing different classrooms throughout the corporation,” he said. “If they are gone, then the teachers make a plan for the kids to receive their learning. It’s kind of an impractical thing to expect somebody who’s not familiar with those practices to come in and run a classroom when they don’t have access to the technology, to the learning platform and so on. The virtual teachers manage that piece on their own.”
A lot of the teachers who are out on quarantine are not actually sick, but have to stay at home. So, Troyer said, they are teaching from home with the aid of a sub.
“And so what’s happening is, for example at the high school when a sub comes in, they’re kind of managing the in-building things happening.” And on the screen in the classroom is the teacher who is running the lesson and managing the academic side.
“That’s been a really interesting transition that we’ve probably never experienced before, where a teacher is not in the classroom but they’re really leading the classroom and the sub is there to simply manage the physical environment,” he said. “So that’s been kind of a cool thing that we’ve seen.”
CONCORD
Concord Community School’s Chief Human Resources Officer Denise Seger said her district has experienced a slight decline over the past few years in the number of substitute teachers available to them. Currently, they have a pool of 107.
“We have approximately 33% fewer substitute teachers compared to this time last year,” Seger said, adding that some of those who have not returned this year have cited the virus as their reason.
“It is always very important for us to have an ample substitute pool, not only throughout a normal school year, but particularly during the pandemic,” she said, adding, “They are entrusted with creating an environment where future generations can grow and learn.”
Concord contracts with Education Staffing Solutions – Will Sub, which does not offer special COVID training, but they are following the CDC guidelines and share that information for precautions, she said.
What Will Sub does offer substitute teachers are several programs and presentations centered around virtual teaching that have been developed by their corporate training team, Seger said. Additionally, ESS has a division that focuses exclusively in technology training.
WA-NEE
Wa-Nee Superintendent Scot Croner said his district’s sub pool of 42 is about 15% lower than in previous years.
“I haven’t spoken specifically with folks who have decided not to come back this year,” Croner said. “But my hunch would be on those individual demographics that it would probably be out of concern for COVID-19.
“We have been able to adjust thus far,” he said. “We’ve been able to fill the majority of our gaps. In times we are unable to, we are very blessed to have a nice pool of classified personnel, who typically do instructional assistant-type work. They do a fantastic job. They’re some of our very best subs. The problem is when you pull them from an intervention group, then obviously there are other things that we’re not able to get accomplished.”
So far the Wa-Nee staff has stayed relatively healthy with very few people testing positive since the beginning of the school year.
“So far, we’ve been OK,” but that might not be the case through the end of the school year, he said.
A COVID test is not required before coming in to work for the schools, but subs have to do self-screening daily just like everyone else. COVID tests are hard to get a hold of right now, Croner explained, and unless a person is displaying symptoms, most places won’t test them.
“It wouldn’t be very practical of us to have that expectation,” Croner said.
To become a sub for Wa-Nee, a person must have at least a GED or a high school diploma and have an Indiana substitute teaching license. “In our district, they go through a screening protocol, which would include about a 30-minute interview with me,” he said. “I interview every single one of our subs and go over some scenarios that might happen, school situations as well as FERPA (Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act) and protection rights and things of that nature.”
“I would say our substitute interviews have been ironically stable,” Croner said. “And I usually get two or three sub interviews per week. The problem is that because we’ve had some turnover in our classified personnel, usually once we hire them on as subs, after a day or two of subbing for us our principals are very eager to have them become part of our permanent staff. It’s kind of a revolving door.”
Wa-Nee’s subs are a mix of ages from retirees to recent high school graduates.
“We are very blessed to have the substitute teachers that we have in our school system. They are part of the backbone that allows us to educate kids,” Croner said.
Anyone who would be interested in becoming a sub should contact the administration building.
“They’re the folks in the background that typically go unnoticed, but they are irreplaceable to our schools,” he said. “They’re very important.”
FAIRFIELD
Although Vickie Richardson, assistant bookkeeper for Fairfield Community Schools, is in charge of substitutes for the district, the subs come from a contracted service provider, Rachel Wixey & Associates out of Ohio.
Richardson said that she can see the list of subs who are available, but the company takes care of the placement.
“What I’m seeing when I look at the program day to day is not necessarily a huge problem so far this year,” she said of the number of subs available. “I mean we’ve only been in school what three weeks? So it’s not a huge problem so far. We have had some unfilled absences where we’ve had to fill it internally, but most of those happened when absences go in at the last minute.”
At least for the beginning of this year, she has not noticed much of a difference.
RACHEL WIXEY & ASSOCIATES
Nekiesha Taylor, director of Strategic Communication at Rachel Wixey & Associates, explained, “We are basically an extension of school’s human resources department.”
Fairfield is their only school in Indiana and they have worked with several in Ohio. But they have been providing substitute recruitment and management for more than 100 schools in Ohio, Indiana and Wisconsin for the past 10 years.
“So, we’ve been at this for a little while,” she said. “But I can certainly say with all honesty, this is sort of an unprecedented time for us in terms of substitute staffing,” Taylor said. “We never thought we would be in a situation where schools would potentially be closed. So we’ve had to adjust.”
Schools are opening under a variety of plans: hybrid, fully in school, online only.
Fairfield is offering in-school classes Monday through Thursday and online on Friday, plus the option of all online.
“For us, we were nervous, but we’re encouraged right now by the numbers that we’re seeing of the returning subs, subs that had worked in that district previously and are willing and interested in returning, as well as new candidates to apply for work within Fairfield Community Schools. … We’re feeling surprisingly encouraged, because we didn’t know — we really didn’t know for a long time over the summer what we would be looking at for the upcoming school year. But our pipeline is surprisingly healthy right now.”
Because of COVID-19, the company has added a coronavirus safety and best practices module to its mandatory online training for substitute teachers.
It’s through a group called Public School Works, and the new module is called “COVID-19: How to protect yourself and others.”
Subs have 60 days to finish the lesson and if they don’t complete the lesson, they are deactivated.
Not all of their trainings are mandatory with dismissal for noncompletion, but this one is, she explained.
“But given the state of the world, we felt very strongly that this COVID training was necessary and required,” she said. “So we rolled that out at the beginning of the school year and will give all of our substitutes 60 days from activation — and we do plan to keep that consistent throughout the school year.”
As for training on online platforms such Google Classrooms and Zoom, Taylor said Rachel Wixey & Associates does not offer that, but they do encourage their subs to find out what their online training options are at each building. Platforms are different from district to district, she said.
One of the blessings of working with Fairfield, she said, is that subs come in a wide range of ages.
In some Ohio districts, she’s had subs who have sent letters saying they just did not feel comfortable with teaching this year because of the coronavirus. “And we honor that, for sure” she said. “It is not for us to push or decide what our workforce should do. We have opportunities available for those who feel comfortable. We welcome them to come in. We provide them, as I said, with the training. And also the support of the district.
“In terms of preparation, it’s our responsibility to make sure we’re pointing subs in the right direction in terms of prevention and preparedness. We certainly don’t push back on any employee in Indiana, Ohio or Wisconsin that feels uncomfortable at the moment. And we keep the door open. Any resignations that we receive for the purpose of or for the reason of COVID, we let them know we understand and we ask that we’d like to reach back out in case things change. So we’re still optimistic.
“The name of the game right now for us as an organization is to be flexible; to be responsible with the information that is out there; to follow the CDC’s guidelines, to point our substitutes to those; to stay close with our districts in the event that they pull back their reopening or change their plans — many have multiple times. Our job is really to stay as flexible as possible and then to be able to pass on that information to our substitutes.”
The leaders of Rachel Wixey are also pulling out an old model to help their employees and schools during the pandemic — building subs.
Instead of a sub floating from district to district or building to building, increasing exposure for everyone involved, the sub would stay in one building. “Now we’re really pushing that for our substitutes and our districts because we feel that’s a way for us to at least assist in the prevention of one of our employees being exposed to multiple elements every single day. We’ve been getting a lot of positive responses from our districts on that,” she said.
