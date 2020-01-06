GOSHEN — An Illinois-based subcontractor seeking relief from nearly $24,000 in fines resulting from the delayed completion of the city’s new Fire Training Facility got some unwelcome news from the Goshen Board of Public Works and Safety Monday afternoon.
According to Dustin Sailor, director of public works for the city, completion of the new Fire Training Facility had originally been slated for Sept. 10, 2019, though the board’s members ultimately voted to extend that completion deadline to Oct. 30 after it was reported by project contractor Ancon Construction Inc. of Goshen that the project was experiencing delays.
At the time, Sailor noted the need for the extension was due primarily to the fact the new facility would be constructed primarily of Chinese cargo shipping containers that are stacked together, and such containers had become particularly hard to come by due to the tariffs implemented by President Donald Trump as part of his ongoing trade war with China.
DEADLINE MISSED
During Monday’s meeting, Sailor informed the board that American Fire Training Systems, a subcontractor hired by Ancon Construction, had failed to meet the revised Oct. 30 completion date, resulting in the accumulation of a significant amount of liquidated damages to the tune of $23,500.
“A letter was mailed to Chris Morrical, Ancon Construction, on Oct. 30, 2019, stating a $500 per calendar day liquidated damages would be assessed beginning Oct. 31, 2019, until the work was completed,” Sailor told the board. “Mr. Morrical informed his subcontractor, American Fire Training Systems, that the liquidated damages would be assessed per the contract. Ancon’s subcontractor did not complete the work until Dec. 17, 2019, 47 days past the revised completion date.”
POTENTIAL WAIVER
Sailor went on to explain he had informed AFTS that if they were able to get the project substantially completed by mid-December, they would be offered the chance to request a partial waiver of the liquidated damages through the Goshen Board of Public Works and Safety.
“We’ve reached a point where we consider it substantially complete, so we have just some remaining punch list items that cannot be completed due to weather,” Sailor said of the facility.
As such, a letter requesting the entire $23,500 in liquidated damages be forgiven by the board was submitted Monday by AFTS National Sales Manager Rick Gibson.
“Abnormal spring weather, China trade uncertainty, potential tariff increases and intense customs inspections of all incoming overseas containers delayed our shipments so the orders were not complete until Sept. 6, 2019,” Gibson said of the project’s initial delay. “This delay of the main component of a Fire Training Facility was catastrophic to the time line schedule and, with the trickle-down effect with all of our projects, we were forced to ask for an extension, which was granted.”
However, Gibson noted the company was ultimately not able to reach substantial completion of the project until Dec. 17, due primarily to the company’s set up crew taking time to work on other projects that had been added to the company’s schedule.
“Unfortunately, these projects delayed our crew from returning in a timely manner, and once again we found ourselves behind,” Gibson said.
WAIVER DENIED
Gibson’s words appeared to fall on deaf ears, however, particularly when it came to the delays resulting from the redirection of the company’s set up crews.
“I guess I’m not inclined to change anything here,” said Goshen Mayor Jeremy Stutsman, who also serves on the board with fellow members Michael Landis and Mary Nichols.
Landis offered a similar sentiment.
“It seems like that’s the reason you put clauses like that in contracts,” Landis said. “Why would we take it out just because they’d like us to take it out, especially for the reasons where they had another job that they needed to go do?”
Stutsman and Nichols agreed, and a motion was passed unanimously to deny the waiver request and require the full amount of liquidated damages be paid by AFTS.
THE FACILITY
The new training facility is located at the Goshen Fire Department’s Sherck Water Tower Training Campus, 2109 Caragana Ct., Goshen. The facility was constructed by Ancon Construction Inc. at a cost of about $435,000.
At approximately 3,600-square-feet in area, the structure of the training facility is modular in design, utilizing cargo containers as its core.
According to department representatives, the new facility has been designed to simulate the department’s primary target hazards: a house, a commercial structure, a school and a hospital.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business, board members:
• Approved the purchase by the Goshen Stormwater Department of approximately 3.57 acres of vacant land located at 1530 E Monroe St. at a cost of $30,000. The purpose of the request was to keep the property, which is located just to the west of Rock Run Creek, vacant and undeveloped, as the property is prone to flooding and preservation will prevent floodwaters from being pushed downstream.
• Were informed that former Goshen mayor Allan Kauffman has been appointed to a new four-year term on the Goshen Board of Zoning Appeals. He will replace Brad Hunsberger, who chose not to seek another term on the board.
• Were informed that Richard Aguirre has been reappointed to the Goshen Board of Zoning Appeals for another term, while Aracelia Manriquez has been reappointed to another term on the Goshen Plan Commission.
• Approved the nomination of Richard Worsham as the board’s appointment to the Goshen Plan Commission. Worsham will be replacing Connie Garber, who has served in the position since February of 2007.
