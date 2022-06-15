NAPPANEE — At the first Nappanee Board of Works meeting since longtime board member Rod Stump’s passing, the mayor opened the meeting with a prayer to honor Stump and asked for wisdom as they search for his replacement.
“Thank you for everything Rod has meant to each of us as we think of him often and know he’s smiling down at us,” Mayor Phil Jenkins said and added they are keeping his family in prayers.
With the mayor as a voting member of the board of works they still have a quorum and they received one bid on the 2022 Street Repaving Project.
Street Superintendent Brent Warren opened the lone bid from Phend & Brown, Milford with a base bid of $788,982.25 and alternate one for $130,950 for a total of $919,932.25.
A representative from Phend and Brown was present and asked if there was an engineer’s estimate. Jared Huss from Lawson-Fisher was on the meeting virtually and he responded that the engineer’s estimate was $992,000 with the alternate estimated at $156,000 so he said the bid was under the estimate. Huss said he’d be in to pick up the quote in order to review it and make a recommendation for the board to be able to award at the June 27 meeting.
COMMONWEALTH ENGINEER'S PROJECTS
The board dealt with several items from Commonwealth Engineers. Andrew Robarge attended virtually and Ryan LaReau was present at the meeting.
The board approved pay application number 11 to Caldwell Tanks for a total of $107,992.20. LaReau said the pay application was mostly for additional coating for new water tank.
The board also approved change order number 6 to Indiana Earth for Division C for the water improvement project. LaReau explained the change order actually contained 15 items which Commonwealth put into 4 categories. The first category contained five areas where additional work was done to properly abandon the water main and totaled $22,880.10. The second category was additional contaminated soil at a cost of $9,290.52. The third category was unknown or unmarked utilities and included seven items at a cost of $19,180.80 and the last category was quantity adjustments.
LaReau said they weren’t at a point to do a final quantity adjustment but they felt good about sending this one through. This item was a deduction of $100,000. The total amount of the change order was $49,121.64.
Additionally the board approved a change order number one for the water main extension project for Northwood High School and West Market extension. LaReau explained this change order was a change in materials. The project originally called for ductile iron but he said because they are expecting a long lead time to receive that, they’re switching 800’ to HDPE water main pipe. He said they change created a deduction, but with the addition of fasteners, fittings, etc. taking away the deduction and the change order is an addition of $1,002.00.
Water/Wastewater Superintendent Gale Gerber explained that the contractor was going to pay that cost. The city would pay for it up front and then invoice the contractor. Jenkins confirmed and said if they waited for the ductile iron pipe school would be back in session so school administration didn’t want to wait.
Another change order for Centennial Street sewer rehabilitation project was approved, which LaReau explained was a deduction of $29,700 for a 20-inch sewer patch deemed unnecessary but an addition of $14,940 for additional traffic control and flagging brings the change order total to a deduction of $14,760.
CHAMBER REQUESTS APPROVED
Executive Director of the Chamber of Commerce Jeff Kitson brought several items to the board, including Apple Festival street closings for 2022 festival.
Kitson said the list is mostly the same as in past years but with a couple of additions. The former Fred’s Flowers lot for parking, the parking lot where the old FCDC was and 251 W Market to be used for coolers.
Kitson noted two corrections on the list—the dates should read Sept. 15 to 19 instead of Sept. 20 and the address is 251 W. Market instead of 151 W Market. The board approved the closings with those corrections.
Kitson also asked for the waiving of garage sale permit fees during Embrace the Pace Days July 7-9 and also asked for permission for local businesses to place items out for sale on the sidewalk as long as they allowed for foot traffic. The board approved both requests.
And finally the board approved allowing an Elkhart County 4H Fair banner to be placed over Main and Market Streets from the time the banners arrive until August 1.
WOODVIEW DRIVE
The board approved paying the construction engineer agreement with First Group for the Woodview Drive project in the amount of $641,464.83.
Street Superintendent Brent Warren explained Indiana Department of Transportation project estimated costs were given in 2018 so costs have gone up. INDOT has approved paying the additional cost for actual construction but not the additional costs for engineering.
NEW HIRES APPROVED
The board approved new hires in several departments, including the hiring of Kim Howenstine as the new director of the Elder Haus Senior Center, effective June 20. Jenkins said Rex and Beth Hershberger would be retiring July 11. He said the couple has been co-directors since 2016.
“We appreciate their support and service to our most experienced residents,” he said.
He also asked the board to approve paid time off leave prior to 90 days for Howenstine for a pre-scheduled trip they were aware of when they hired her.
The board also approved the hire of Mark Osborn as police reserve patrolman, effective June 13. Police Chief Steve Rulli said he previously served on the Wakarusa reserves but lives in Nappanee so wanted to join the Nappanee department.
Finally the board approved hiring Collette Kern as summer help for the water/wastewater department at a rate of $14 hour. Gerber said she’d mainly be mowing and weeding around the utility buildings.
IN OTHER BUSINESS,THE BOARD:
• Approved partial pay application for GM Development for Wellfield Park and the park restrooms in the amount of $415,257.97.
• Approved street closings request for Guiss Street at US Hwy 6 and Walnut St. by Midstates Construction.
• Approved sewer connections for three new homes on Blackstone Boulevard.
• Approved seven excavations in right of way requests by Northern Indiana Public Service Company for retiring old gas lines.
• Approved an exception to the noise variance allowing VisuSewer to put in sewer linings on Centennial and Elm this week, Locke and Elm next week and the city’s highways the third week so the work can start earlier in the morning. Gerber said residents were made award of the possibility of odors while work is going on.
• Approved emergency repair work to replace cracked housing on the grit system. Gerber said it’s ok for now but during a rain system both sides are necessary.
• Heard the 4th of July parade route will be different this year. Lineup will be at Nappanee Elementary School and then will go down West Centennial St to Ind. 19 to Lincoln St. to City Hall. Jenkins said more details on the 4th will be coming soon.