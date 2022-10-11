GOSHEN — With Goshen currently facing a significant housing shortage, Goshen Redevelopment Commission members Tuesday learned that the city will likely need at least 4,500 new housing units by 2030 in order to keep pace with the city’s expected housing demand.
Back in February, Goshen Board of Public Works and Safety members approved a $30,223 contract with American Structurepoint to conduct a new housing study aimed at helping the city address its housing woes.
On Tuesday, Matthew O’Rourke, planning and economic development group leader with American Structurepoint, was invited to provide a brief overview of the results of that study to the redevelopment commission’s members.
According to O’Rourke, American Structurepoint examined current industry trends for real estate, demographics, employment, and the characteristics of Goshen’s housing market, as well as surrounding regions.
Per the report, when looking at expected demand for market-rate housing, total market demand for new housing in Goshen through 2030 is estimated at 4,537 new units.
RENTAL HOUSING
When looking specifically at demand for market-rate rental housing, the study revealed a market-rate rental housing demand of 1,952 units within the city.
“Of this total, 1,042 units stem from an observed pent-up need of Goshen residents,” the report notes. “The market gap observed was based on high-occupancy rates of existing apartments and the lack of units priced at achievable costs for households earning between $35,000 and $74,999 annually. Additional demand for 910 units existed from employees of Goshen businesses that have a commute of 10 miles or farther.”
Additionally, increased population and employee projections through 2030 demonstrate an additional demand for 514 rental units over the next eight years, with the total market for new rental units for the city by 2030 projected at 2,466.
“Bureau of Labor Statistics wage data indicates that monthly rents priced in the $1,250 to $1,900 range would appeal to unmet demand in the city,” the report notes. “This amount equates to an approximate $1 to $2 a square foot, in line with the existing Goshen market-rate rental apartments compared while composing this document. For illustrative purposes, a 1,100-square-foot apartment with rent at $1.75 a square foot would have a monthly rent of $1,750.”
OWNER-OCCUPIED HOUSING
According to the report, the city will need an additional 2,076 market-rate owner-occupied housing units by 2030.
Of that total, 1,299 units stem from an observed pent-up demand by Goshen residents and employers in 2022, with 985 of those units based on the internal resident market and 314 from employees of Goshen businesses that have a commute of 10 miles or farther.
The report also estimates a demand for 772 new owner-occupied units based on projected population and employment increases by 2030.
Speaking to owner-occupied unit pricing, the report notes that prices for homes under construction in Elkhart County ranged from $178,000 to $510,000 in April of 2022.
“The majority of units under construction are single-family units between 1,040 and 2,043 square feet for an average of 1,442 square feet,” the report states. “Almost all new units had three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The attached single-family units — duplex and condominium — had two bedrooms. The cost per square foot ranged from $171.15 to $304.67, with an average of $211.26. The average sale listing price was $308,285.”
As for needed types of owner-occupied housing, the report notes that a wide array of for-sale unit types will be needed to meet the demand for owner-occupied units through 2030.
“A mixture of housing types — duplex, townhome, condo, etc. — would help create new units that appeal to more potential buyers and price points,” according to the report. “Based on the current percentages of Goshen housing units, this equates to a demand for 1,163 single-family units, 187 duplexes, 249 townhomes, and 477 ‘other’ units — e.g., condominiums and mixed-use units.”
Depending on construction times and the ability for units to get built, the report assumed a 10% annual unit absorption rate heading into 2030.
“If 10% of the 4,542 total unit demand were construction per year, it would take until 2032 to absorb all units,” the report notes. “Demand for units breaks down to 208 owner-occupied units and 247 rental units constructed per year.”
CONCEPTUAL SITE PLAN
As part of the study, American Structurepoint also created a conceptual site plan connected to the proposed development of a large new residential subdivision on the city’s south side known as the Waterford Commons development in an effort to demonstrate how a new development may accommodate some of the city’s housing needs.
According to the study, the conceptual site plan resulted in a high-level site layout and recommended development types and aesthetic guidelines. The types of units included in the concept were:
• 68 single-family front-loaded units;
• 150 two-unit attached single-family (duplex) front-loaded units;
• 88 single-family attached (townhome) front-loaded units;
• 33 single-family detached traditional (alley-loaded) units;
• 84 small lot townhome alley-loaded rental units;
• 204 multi-family apartment units;
• 333 mixed-use residential units;
• 666,468 square feet of land devoted to retail and off-street parking areas; and
• A 1.35-acre park.
Rounding out the housing study was an examination of the expected costs of constructing the public utilities — roads, water, sanitary and stormwater sewers, etc. — needed to prepare Phase I of the proposed Waterford Commons development.
“The costs of these utilities were then compared to projected revenues from property taxes expected via a Tax Increment Financing District,” the study notes. “Based on this analysis of the conceptual development study plan, it was determined that a high-cost estimate for providing infrastructure might come close to $16 million. At year 20, this same development would generate approximately $22 million in cumulative new tax revenues; at year 25, this plan would generate $28.6 million.”