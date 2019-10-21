GOSHEN — Potential plans to expand the Goshen Water Department’s well field moved forward Monday during a meeting of the Goshen Board of Public Works and Safety.
At the meeting, board members approved a request by Keitha Windsor, legal contracts and claims manager for the city, for permission to enter into a $1,600 contract with Roberts Environmental Services LLC to conduct a Phase 1 Environmental Site Assessment, or ESA, for property at 1511 Eisenhower Dr. North, which the city is considering purchasing in order to expand the water department’s well field.
According to the contract, the approximately 1.29-acre property, formerly the site of a lawn care company, contains an 8,275-square-foot building that was constructed in 1984.
In addition, Windsor noted that based on the results of the Phase 1 ESA, a second phase, known as an investigation of Recognized Environmental Conditions, or RECs, may be necessary at a cost not to exceed $19,500.
Should the second phase become necessary, the contract agreement notes Roberts Environmental Services will conduct a limited subsurface investigation at the site to determine “if indications of widespread soil and ground water contamination are present as a result of such historical use of the site by a lawn care company to store, mix and load lawn care chemicals.”
As part of that limited subsurface investigation, the company would be required to:
• Install seven soil borings advanced to an approximate depth of 15 feet below surface grade;
• Install temporary ground water sample points at each boring location to collect ground water samples from the shallow aquifer;
• Take one soil sample and one ground water sample at each boring location;
• Analyze all samples for volatile organic compounds (VOCs), polynuclear aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs), herbicide/pesticide screen and nitrates.
• Collect and analyze appropriate quality assurance and quality control samples for VOCs.
Additionally, the contract notes that Roberts Environmental Services will obtain and maintain all required permits, licenses, registrations and approvals, as well as comply with all health, safety and environmental statutes, rules or regulations in the performance of the Phase 2 investigation.
The contract for both the Phase 1 and — if needed — Phase 2 investigations with Roberts Environmental Services was approved unanimously.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business, board members:
• Approved the hiring of Michael Heckathorn as a probationary patrol officer with the Goshen Police Department.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.