This summer, upcoming high school juniors and seniors can make Goshen College’s Merry Lea Environmental Learning Center their home for a week during the center’s annual Conservation Leadership School.
During the summer camp, which this year will run from June 7 to June 11, students will camp and stay overnight at the Merry Lea Farmstead Site, 2152 S. 425 W., Albion, during which they will have the opportunity to explore the world of natural resources and conservation.
“Our Conservation Leadership School was started in 2017 to get upcoming juniors and seniors from regional high schools involved in conservation, and learning about the world of natural resources,” said Elena Fischer, communications specialist at Merry Lea. “So, this camp is a week-long camp where they spend time working with professionals as well as peers passionate about the natural world. During the camp, they’ll get a glimpse into research, recreation, hiking, canoeing, camping, etc. So, it’s an immersive experience where they gain not only science content knowledge, but also gain leadership skills and exposure to what careers look like in the scientific field.”
According to Kaitlyn Sproles, an environmental educator with Merry Lea, one of the primary goals of the annual leadership school is for young people to become better equipped to serve as leaders in environmental settings.
“Throughout the week, CLS students are surrounded by the 1,189 acres of forests, prairies, wetlands, a sustainable farm and other ecosystems of Merry Lea,” Sproles said of the camp. “This not only provides the immersive learning setting for the program, but is also the backdrop for everyday connections to the plant and animal inhabitants of these landscapes.”
A sampling of some of the opportunities available for students to experience during the week include:
• Hands-on field and research experiences;
• Learning about conserving and protecting a variety of animals and ecosystems;
• Canoeing, macro-invertebrate dipping, camping and swimming;
• Exploring and hiking the center’s 1200-acre nature preserve;
• Building leadership and communication skills; and
• Learning with and from professionals and peers.
“It’s just $25 for the full week, including meals and lodging, but we do offer full scholarships in case money is a barrier,” Fischer added of the program. “We really want to focus on local high-schoolers. So, being in rural Indiana, we want to make sure that we’re giving them all the opportunities that we can, and money shouldn’t be a barrier for that.”
In order to be considered for the leadership school, interested students need to fill out an application online and have a teacher or mentor submit a short letter of recommendation at www.goshen.edu/merrylea/cls. Deadline to apply is May 7.
“We want a letter of recommendation from a teacher or mentor that illustrates the student’s passion for the environment, and that they want to be a leader in pursuing environmental sustainability,” Fischer said of the requirement. “It’s just another way for us to gauge that we are getting local high-schoolers that are really wanting to be there, to learn from each other, and to establish a community around that topic.”
For those planning on attending the leadership school this summer, Fischer noted that Merry Lea has implemented a number of COVID-19 safety protocols that all attendees will be required to adhere to during the extent of their stay at the camp.
“Unfortunately last year we had to cancel the camp. With the initial onset of the pandemic, programing was just very difficult to do. So, we’re excited and rejuvenated to be able to offer it again this year, but we do have several protocols in place to ensure that COVID-19 is not spread among the participants,” Fischer said. “So, we’ll have COVID testing and other mitigation including face masks, and distancing, and ensuring that they’ll have their own tents and living quarters, things like that.”
For more information about the Conservation Leadership School or to apply, visit www.goshen.edu/merrylea/cls.
