With the COVID-19 pandemic putting a hitch in their plans for a traditional, in-person graduation ceremony, members of the Concord High School Class of 2020 celebrated Monday with what school officials felt was the next best thing: a Senior Virtual Walk Day.
During the event, which ran from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the high school, graduating seniors were given the opportunity to walk across a graduation stage and pose for a photo wearing their cap and gown. Each student was allowed to bring five family members.
School corporation officials chose the Virtual Walk Day option, which required each group to stay in their car until the previous group had completed their walk, in an effort to ensure the safety of all students and families while still providing graduates an opportunity to celebrate with family and mark the occasion with video and photographs on the graduation stage.
During the walk, families were also encouraged to gather video footage of the event, which will then be shared with a company that will compile the video for use in a “virtual” graduation ceremony to be offered at a later date.
“All students will receive a link in their emails to submit those videos. So, the families are tasked with doing that part of the process for us,” said Julie Beer, communications coordinator for Concord Community Schools. “Then, once it’s all complete, we’ll be sharing it out via probably student email, as well as social media and all of those sorts of things.
“And families will receive that for free, which is really neat,” she added of the virtual ceremony. “We found a way to be able to make that possible for students so that they can hold on to this forever, which is unique, because it’s not something we would have been able to do previously.”
According to Beer, the school corporation plans on selecting a specific date when the virtual graduation ceremony will be streamed live for families, though the exact date of that event has not yet been decided.
“Our plan is to find a way to stream it live for families so that they can sit at home and participate and celebrate with their graduate,” Beer said. “However, we also want to provide it recorded as well, because we realize not everyone is going to be available at any time we would pick to do that. As far as a final date, it’s down to two options, and we’ll be sharing that out to families probably later this week.”
SOMETHING TO REMEMBER
Among those graduating seniors to step across the stage Monday was Axel Pineda, who said he hadn’t expected to get any type of graduation ceremony due to the pandemic, which made Monday’s event all the more special.
“When all this happened, I didn’t expect us to walk across the stage because of the whole pandemic all over the world. So, it’s exciting,” he said of the event. “It’s something new. It’s different. But at least I get to say that I actually graduated and walked across the stage.”
Graduating senior Jalyn Robinson offered a similar sentiment.
“I mean, it’s not ideal, but I’m still glad that they made it pretty special for us as seniors with this event, and then also when we picked up our cap and gown, they made it pretty special for us. So, I’m pretty happy about that,” she said. “It’s definitely better than not getting anything at all.”
Jalyn’s father, Michael Robinson, said he too was happy with how the event turned out, and feels it will give the graduating seniors something to reminisce about and bond over in the years to come.
“We didn’t really know what to expect, but I think they did a good job of making it as normal as possible with all of this,” Michael said. “And in the future, this generation will look back, and this is going to be the event of their youth. I mean, 20 years ago, it was 9/11, and the generation before that it was Vietnam. This is their cross to bear, you could say.”
“So, I think,, in a way it makes it even more special,” added Jalyn’s mother, Raina. “They’ll have something to talk about in the future.”
GOING VIRTUAL
The Concord school corporation had originally planned on hosting its 2020 graduation ceremony at Notre Dame’s Purcell Pavilion, which it did in 2019.
However, this year, university leadership ultimately decided to prohibit all in-person events for June and July due to the pandemic, forcing the school corporation to go with a different plan.
Additionally, Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb’s plan to reopen the state only allows social gatherings of up to 250 people until at least July 4, with the possibility of returning to previous restrictions. His plan also requires that all public school campuses be closed through June 30.
“Based on the unpredictability of the weather and safety concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic, we feel that the best way to honor our students is to do a virtual ceremony that can be shared with their entire family,” Concord High School Principal Lisa Kendall said in a provided statement. “Making this decision was challenging for all involved, but allows families to make definitive plans on how to celebrate their graduate.”
The Class of 2020 will be remembered not only for their accomplishments during their time at Concord, but for the manner in which they conducted themselves through this difficult time, she added.
“We’ve encouraged our graduates to look upon this season in their lives as part of the journey and, with the help of our community, have showered them in support and love as they move onto the next stage of life,” she said. “We’re proud of them and look forward to hearing of their many achievements to come.”
STUDENT OUTCRY
There is a large segment of the 2020 student body who is unhappy with the decision by the school corporation to go with the virtual-only graduation ceremony, and who are instead petitioning for an in-person ceremony to be held later this summer, according to CHS graduating senior and class salutatorian Stephanie Rowe.
In a speech before the Concord school board Monday evening, Rowe and several other students and parents spoke out in favor of an in-person commencement.
“First of all, I would like to say that I appreciate the efforts of the administration and the school board in trying to find a way for us to celebrate our graduation. However, I do not feel that the best course of action has been taken,” Rowe told the board. “As the student body vice-president and the salutatorian of the Class of 2020, it is my sworn duty to represent my fellow students by giving a voice to their opinions. I can confidently tell you that there was almost no one in my class who was happy with the virtual commencement. Almost everyone in my class was devastated to hear that we would not be having an in-person commencement.”
According to Rowe, whose twin sister, Rachel, is the class valedictorian, the two have felt pressured by school officials to speak in favor of the virtual ceremony, despite their preference for an in-person commencement.
Of particular concern to her, she said, was that she and her sister were asked to do an interview with a local TV station early Monday morning where they were instructed by school leadership to speak only positively about the ceremony.
“While I was being interviewed, I was just caught off guard, and I didn’t really think I could say anything against Concord, because the Concord PR person was hovering right there,” Stephanie said. “So, I just said what they wanted me to say. But they told me that the reporter was also going to be at the school board meeting last night, and that I would have a chance to say how I really felt. But that didn’t happen. He didn’t show up.”
At Monday’s board meeting, Stephanie noted how there has been growing support from Concord students, parents and community members for an in-person ceremony, adding that if the school corporation does not agree to host such an event, the community likely will.
“When I was on the Commencement Contingency Planning Committee, most students wanted to have a real graduation. The people who wanted a virtual commencement were teachers and administrators. Respectfully, I think it’s the opinion of my fellow seniors that matters. After all, this commencement is supposed to be about us,” Stephanie told the board. “After 13 years of pouring out our hearts and souls into this school, I think my classmates and I at least deserve to have a proper graduation. I urge the school board, as elected representatives of the people of Concord, to put into action the wishes of their constituents.”
MAY 25 DECISION
After hearing from the students and parents at Monday’s meeting, board president Kami Wait said the board would take their words under advisement and have a decision back to them about the possibility of an in-person ceremony by May 25.
“We shared last night that Concord had three objectives in making a decision about our plans for commencement this year based on the feedback we received from students: We wanted to keep the class together; we wanted the timing to be relevant; and we knew that our seniors have dealt with so many canceled events that we didn’t want to schedule a graduation that might later have to be taken away if we later learned that Gov. Eric Holcomb’s plan to fully reopen the state was rescinded,” Wait said of the situation in a provided statement Tuesday afternoon. “We know that there are those who are disappointed about the announcement we made following Notre Dame’s decision on Friday and wanted to ensure that we had explored every possibility. For that reason, we decided to survey the Class of 2020 about a possible in-person ceremony. We will be reviewing the results from that survey this week and sharing an update with the community no later than Monday, May 25.
“We appreciate the feedback from the students and parents who attended Monday night’s meeting,” she added. “This is a difficult decision and a trying time for everyone involved, but our Concord community is resilient and we feel confident that we can move forward together.”
