GOSHEN — Financial aid professionals will be volunteering to help college-bound Indiana students and their families complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid form and open the door to financial aid this weekend during College Goal Sunday.
The free event will take place in the Goshen College Union Building, and Spanish interpretation will be available. The event will be held from 2-4 p.m. in the Goshen College admissions office inside the Union Building.
Now in its 31st year, College Goal Sunday is an event held at nearly 40 sites across Indiana that provides FREE FAFSA filing assistance to Hoosier families.
Students should attend College Goal Sunday with their parent(s) or guardian(s), and parents should bring a FSA ID (It is strongly encouraged that every student and parent apply for a FSA ID at fsaid.ed.gov before attending; personal documents of both students and parents; Social Security number; driver’s license number; Alien registration number or permanent residence card; proof of income for both students and parents; 2018 W-2 forms or other records of money earned or received; untaxed income, including workers compensation; child support; housing, food and other living allowances; veterans benefits; tax documents for both students and parents; 2018 Federal Income Tax Return (IRS tax form 1040, 1040A or 1040EZ) if required to file; assets for students and parents; bank statements; and business and investment information; business and farm records; stocks, bonds and other investment records if applicable.
Volunteers will walk through the online form line-by-line and answer families’ individual questions as needed. Goshen College offers FAFSA online capabilities and Spanish interpreters. Click here for tips and resources for students and families
Attendees may win educational prizes
At College Goal Sunday, in addition to help filing the FAFSA, students may also win a $1,000 scholarship. Five scholarships are available and students who attend any of the College Goal Sunday sites and submit a completed evaluation form will automatically be entered in a drawing for one of the $1,000 scholarships. The winners will be notified in December and prizes will be sent directly to the higher education institution selected by the winning students.
21st Century Scholars benefit
21st Century Scholars are income-eligible students who sign a contract in the seventh or eighth grade promising they will graduate from high school, meet grade point requirements, fulfill a pledge of good citizenship, and apply for college financial aid.
Upon high school graduation, Scholars who have fulfilled the commitment and demonstrate financial need (based off FAFSA) receive state funds to help cover their college tuition and regularly assessed fees for eight semesters at eligible Indiana colleges.
To fulfill their pledge, scholars MUST submit a completed FAFSA form on time. College Goal Sunday can help.
Complete FAFSA by April 15
Completing the FAFSA form correctly and on time is often perceived to be complicated and time consuming, but is required for students to be considered for federal and state grants, scholarships and student loans at most colleges, universities and vocational/technical schools nationwide. The FAFSA must be filed by April 15, 2020, to be eligible for Indiana financial aid, and June 30 to be eligible for federal financial aid.
Program is a national model
College Goal Sunday originated right here in Indiana, and is now a national model. Following Indiana’s example, College Goal Sunday events organized by more than 34 states have opened doors to higher education for tens of thousands of students all over the country.
For more information about College Goal Sunday visit CollegeGoalSunday.org.
