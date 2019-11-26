GOSHEN — The latest student transfer report has been released by the Indiana Department of Education, with four of the 10 school corporations located within The Goshen News coverage area reporting more students having transferred out of their districts than in.
According to the IDOE, the first transfer report was created by the department after the General Assembly in 2017 passed Senate Bill 30, which mandated the creation of the transfer report to be distributed each fall and spring semester beginning in 2018.
As of the Spring Membership count date of Sept. 14, a total of four of the 10 area school corporations located within The Goshen News coverage area reported more students having transferred out of their districts than in during the most recent round of transfers, one of which was Goshen Community Schools.
GOSHEN COMMUNITY SCHOOLS
For Goshen Community Schools, the total number of students living within the district boundaries is currently listed at 6,990. Of that number, 748 are listed as having transferred out of the district to attend a different school corporation.
According to GCS Superintendent Diane Woodworth, there can be many reasons why students may choose to attend a school district outside of their district of legal settlement, or the district in which their parents or guardians reside.
“It appears that for some parents, the transfers make their lives easier. For example, I know some of our transfers into Goshen are families that live in other communities, but the parents work in Goshen, so they want to transfer their children here,” Woodworth said of the issue. “I know the vice versa of that happens as well. Otherwise, I guess some parents desire their children to attend other school districts for a whole variety of reasons.”
A breakdown by category of the students who transferred out of the GCS district, and their reasons for doing so, is as follows:
• 432 attended a different public school district due to parental choice. This category includes things like open enrollment opportunities, school employees enrolling their children where they work or any other scenario where the parent chooses to enroll their student in a school other than their corporation of legal settlement.
• 19 attended a different public school district for reasons other than parental choice. This category includes students that attend a different school due to an agreement between the two schools, such as placements due to special education programs, alternative programs, or any other placement where the primary agreement is not between the parent and enrolled school.
• 19 attended a public charter school.
• 278 attended a non-public school through the Indiana Choice Scholarship program.
Commonly referred to as the voucher program, the Indiana Choice Scholarship program provides scholarships to eligible Indiana students to offset tuition costs at participating schools. To qualify, students must satisfy both household income requirements and student eligibility criteria.
As for those students who elected to transfer to GCS from a different district, that number is listed at 334.
MORE OUT THAN IN
Other area school corporations reporting more students having transferred out of their districts than in during the most recent round of transfers include Wawasee Community Schools, the West Noble School Corporation and Elkhart Community Schools.
For Wawasee, the total number of students living within the district’s boundaries is currently listed at 2,957.
Of that number, 228 are listed as having transferred out of the district, while 169 students are listed as having transferred into the district from a different school corporation.
For West Noble, the total number of students living within the district is listed at 2,312.
Of that number, 182 are listed as having transferred out of the district, while 138 are listed as having transferred into the district.
As for Elkhart Community Schools, the total number of students listed as living within the district comes to 13,685.
Of that number, 1,922 are listed as having transferred out of the district to attend a different school corporation, while 331 students are listed as having transferred into the district.
MORE IN THAN OUT
On the flip side, a total of six area school corporations within The Goshen News coverage area reported having more students transfer into their districts than out during the most recent round of transfers. They include Fairfield Community Schools, Concord Community Schools, Middlebury Community Schools, Wa-Nee Community Schools, Baugo Community Schools and the Westview School Corporation.
For Fairfield, the total number of students living within the district is currently listed at 2,107.
Of that number, 174 are listed as having transferred out of the district to attend a different school corporation, while 266 are listed as having transferred into the district.
For Concord, the total number of students listed as living within the district comes to 5,009.
Of that number, 478 are listed as having transferred out of the district, while 721 are listed as having transferred into the district.
For Middlebury Community Schools, the total number of students living within the district is listed at 4,287.
Of those, 255 are listed as having transferred out of the district, while 439 are listed as transferring to the district from a different school corporation.
Wa-Nee Community Schools currently lists 2,983 students as living within its boundaries.
Of those students, 140 are listed as having transferred out of the district, while 239 are listed as coming to the district from a different corporation.
For Baugo Community Schools, the total number of students listed as living within the district comes to 1,845.
Of that number, 185 are listed as having transferred out of the district, while 242 are listed as transferring to the school corporation from outside of its boundaries.
As for the Westview School Corporation, the total number of students listed as living within the district comes to 2,124.
Of those students, 112 are listed as having transferred out of the district, while 272 are listed as having transferred into the district from a different school corporation.
As designed, the student transfer report only includes K-12 students that are supported by state tuition support (public school corporations and charter schools) or by the Indiana Choice Scholarship program (non-public voucher program). Home school students and students not participating in the Choice Scholarship program that attend a non-public school are not included in the report.
