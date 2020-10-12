GOSHEN — A section of North Riverside Boulevard will be closed to traffic through Thursday to allow for the installation of a new sewer tap in the area.
Goshen Board of Public Works and Safety members Monday approved the closure, which will begin Tuesday and reopen to traffic on Thursday, at the request of Kent Holdren, superintendent of the Goshen Water Department.
“The city of Goshen Water and Sewer Department will be installing a tap on the main line sewer at 503 N. Riverside Blvd., and the excavation will be approximately 12 feet in depth,” Holdren told the board. “For the safety of the work crews and the public, the city is requesting permission to close North Riverside Boulevard to thru traffic between West Wilkinson Avenue and Chicago Avenue.”
Holdren noted that while his intent is to have the roadway reopened on Thursday, the actual reopening will be weather dependent.
The requested closure was approved unanimously.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business, board members:
• Approved a one-day closure of both lanes of Lincoln Avenue from east of Steury Avenue to Blackport Drive on Saturday as part of the ongoing East Goshen Water Main Replacement project. Access to businesses and residences will remain open to local traffic only. A detour will be provided for westbound traffic.
• Approved a $2,847 increase to the ongoing renovation of the Goshen Police Department’s Training Center, bringing the total project cost to $318,247. The change order will allow for the addition of horizontal bridging in the exterior, second floor metal stud walls, which is needed in order for the building to meet structural building code.
• Approved a request by the residents of The Villas of Park Meadows in Clover Trails for the placement of an entrance sign in the right-of-way between the street and sidewalk along Hay Parkway. The sign will be approximately 5 feet in height and non-illuminated.
• Approved a contract not-to-exceed $9,250 with Dano’s Painting LLC for the repair of water damage at the Sherck Water Tower.
• Approved a conditional offer of employment to Wesley White as a probationary firefighter with the Goshen Fire Department. The board will be requested to confirm the offer of employment when a position opening becomes available at the department.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.