Stretch of a county road to get speed limit signs

GOSHEN — A speed limit will soon be posted for a diagonal stretch of a county road west of Goshen.
The Elkhart County Commissioners approved a plan to install speed limit signs along about one mile of C.R. 111 from C.R. 36 to the three-way intersection at C.R. 32 and C.R. 13 during their meeting Monday.
Transportation Manager Charlie McKenzie recommended a speed limit of 40 mph for the road, which currently has an unposted limit. The proposal was based on the results of a study, he said.
The new signs could go up in about a few weeks. With the approval, McKenzie said the plan has to be advertised for a couple weeks, and then work would take about another week to install them.
Among the other actions taken by the commissioners Monday, they approved a contract with Indianapolis-based engineering consulting firm American Structurepoint Inc. to help with design work as part of plans for a bridge project. The work, as part of a 10-year plan, would replace Bridge 145 on C.R. 26 over Baugo Creek.
McKenzie said the contract is for an estimated $550,000. Construction is scheduled to begin in 2024.
The commissioners also approved signing a contract with C & E Excavating to expand a cell at the Elkhart County Landfill. The Elkhart-based company had bid $728,200 for the project.
Landfill and Solid Waste District Director John Bowers said equipment will be staged at the landfill this week. The project is then scheduled to begin after Labor Day and finish up around Christmas.
Commissioner Suzanne Weirick was absent from the meeting.
