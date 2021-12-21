NAPPANEE — Board of Public Works and Safety members made quick work of a fairly full agenda Monday afternoon in their last meeting of 2021, including the purchase of a new street sweeper for the street department.
The board approved purchasing the street sweeper through Sourcewell — a state cooperative purchasing program. Street Superintendent Brent Warren said as a member of Sourcewell the City of Nappanee received a five percent discount off the total amount.
The street sweeper is being purchased through Brown Equipment in Fort Wayne at a cost of $243,667.30.
Mayor Phil Jenkins said the city has purchased an ambulance and the combination truck through this cooperative purchasing program in the past and the resolution, passed by the board, spells out the state statute that allows them to do so.
Roofing repairs
The board approved three contracts for roofing repairs on city owned buildings. Zoning and Planning Administrator Todd Nunemaker said he received two bids for each of the projects. R Yoder Construction and Love Contractors, both of Nappanee, submitted bids for all three of the projects and he was recommending Love Contractor as the low bidder.
The board approved Love Contractors for roof repairs at The Nappanee Center, 302 W. Market St. at a cost of $38,844.75. Mayor Jenkins said it was the flat section of roof over the old Hartman House, which is part of the Nappanee Center that was leaking. He reminded the board they approved emergency repairs back in October because of the leak.
They also approved Love Contractors to repair the roof on the old Central School Building/Main Street Suites at a cost of $85,590.
Lastly, the board approved Love Contractors to repair the roof and interior damage at 453 W. Lincoln St, a home owned by the city.
In other business, the council:
• Approved The Troyer Group for construction administration for the Miriam St. project at a cost of $31,700.
• Approved the use of parking spaces in front of Hunter’s Hideaway by R. Yoder Construction on Dec. 20 for a couple of hours and Dec. 27 and Jan. 10 all day as they install window frames and then the glass for the windows.
• Approved the lease of classroom space at Main St. Suites by Luke Johns at a cost of $250 a month. Jenkins said it was the former classroom space used by the alternate school.
• Approved Commonwealth Engineers to prepare the plans and specifications at Northwood High School to extend the water at State Road 19 to County Road 52.
• Approved excavation on private property at Tomahawk Drive by R. Yoder Construction for infrastructure work.
• Approved a sewer connect inspection at 952 E. Lincoln.
• The mayor shared the city attorney is looking into whether it would benefit the city to be involved in an opioid settlement.
• The mayor thanked the board for “a great and busy 2021 and your service to the city.”
