GOSHEN — There are just about two weeks left of strawberry picking season at Yoder’s U-Pick Strawberry Patch.
“This is a labor of love,” said Jennifer Yoder of Yoder Strawberry Patch. “We love seeing the customers and coming out, seeing families have a good time. It brings us joy.”
The Goshen-based strawberry patch, 2021 S. 15th St., is just outside of downtown, near Greencroft, and offers six acres of picking in two varieties.
Strawberry patches generally open the first week in June and Yoder’s is one of the only U-pick patches in the area with the Honey Eye variety. The Jewel variety comes later on in the season on the roughly six acres of land.
With the unseasonably hot weather last week, strawberries are ripening quickly, shortening the season.
“Now it’s cool, and this is perfect strawberry weather,” Yoder said.
Early crops were mostly picked through last week
Normally, sales end at 3 p.m., which it’s heavily dependent on the available crops and the weather.
“We don’t want a berry to go to waste or to rot in the field, so we kind of have to make the executive decision on the fly,” Yoder said.
Seasonal workers, often teens, help pickers know where to pick and how to determine what to pick.
This weekend, they’ll be planting another strawberry patch that will be ready for the 2024 season. The family-owned business plants new crops about every three years to ensure prolific fruit production. As strawberry plants grow older, they produce less fruit, and then no fruit altogether.
Yoder’s U-Pick Strawberries also sells pre-picked quarts for $5 and flats (8 quarts) for $38. Picking prices are $ 2 per pound. Boxes to carry are $1 for small and $2 for large, but picker can bring their own containers as well.
The patch takes cash, check, and card. Make checks payable to Dale Yoder. Visit www.yodersstrawberrypatch.com or on Facebook and Instagram, or call 574-358-9419.