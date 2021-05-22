GOSHEN — On a sunny spring morning the birds were singing and there was a slight breeze, making it a perfect day to sit in the cool, lush grass at Rieth Park for story time courtesy of the staff of the Goshen Public Library.
“We’re going to be doing this every Wednesday for the rest of the summer at 10:30 a.m.,” Goshen Public Library Head of Children’s Services Tina Ervin said.
The books that were read by Ervin were “The Box Turtle” by Vanessa Roeder, “Brown Baby Lullaby” by Tameka Fryer Brown, “How Do You Dance?” by Thyra Heder, “Red House Tree House Little Bitty Brown Mouse” by Jane Godwin, and “Who Has Wiggle-Waggle Toes?” by Vicky Shiefman.
“Today we are reading nominees for the The Indiana Early Literacy Firefly Award,” Ervin added. “I’ve got five books that have been voted on by kids. So I’m going to pass out ballots and all the kids get to vote on their favorite book, we’ll send the ballots down to the state library, and get to be a part of choosing that award winner for this year.”
Ervin said in an email: “The Indiana Early Literacy Firefly Award is an initiative of the Indiana Center for the Book. This state award is administered by the Indiana Early Literacy Firefly Committee made up of professionals in Indiana including teachers, librarians, caregivers, and project coordinators; all of whom are involved in early childhood development. Picture books serve an important role in the first years of the life of a child. The purpose of this award is to encourage parents, caregivers, and very young children to interact together with exceptional picture books. Each year, Children ages 0-5 are encouraged to vote for one of five nominated titles.”
Story time for babies will be held Fridays at 10:30 a.m. at the park.
