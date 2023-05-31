GOSHEN — The first public presentation on how the Pumpkinvine Nature Trail moved from a dream into reality will take place at 10 a.m. June 7 in the Koinonia Room at College Mennonite Church. A panel will be composed of Chet Peachey, John Kolb, Norm Kauffmann (all part of the original founders), C.J. Yoder (a key change agent on the first board) and Jim Smith (executive director for 10 critical years).
Attendees will hear of the many challenges to the dream and how these folks worked many years to overcome them to finish the trail (1988 to May of 2022). There will be ample time for questions and answers following the presentation.
People can park in the south parking lot of the church and use the south doors. The Koinonia Rood is the first room on the left.
There is an optional bike ride option following the presentation. Bicyclists will leave from the south parking lot of the church following the presentation.
To assist with planning, register (for free) for the bike ride at https://forms.gle/GHQaNwrCuhkQghG78 or go to www.life-learn.org and click on the blue Bike Ride link.