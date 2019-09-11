SOUTH BEND — A 23-story hotel will be added to the Four Winds casino by the Pokagon Gaming Authority.
The authority and members of the Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Indians that operate the casino and others in four Michigan cities, made the announcement and broke ground on the project Wednesday morning.
“We’ve been very pleased with the response from the community and the performance of Four Winds South Bend since it opened in January 2018, said Matthew Wesaw, tribal council chairman and president of the Pokagon Gaming Authority. “Not only is this expansion and important milestone for all Pokagon citizens, but it also demonstrates our ongoing economic commitment to support the South Bend community, including the creation of more than 400 temporary construction jobs and approximately 100 permanent new jobs to support our ongoing operations.”
The construction is expected to take 24 months, according to the gaming authority.
The current casino is located near the U.S. 20 and Ind. 23 intersection on the city’s southwest side. The casino is 140,000 square feet in size and has more than 1,400 games, four restaurants, a players lounge, coffee shop, three bars and a retail outlet.
The new hotel will feature 317 rooms, including 83 suites, a spa, convention area, meeting space, a ballroom, lounge, bar and grille, a rooftop swimming pool and terraces.
“For the past 12 years the Pokagon Band and its Four Winds Casinos have established a standard for excellence, not only in the Midwest, but also nationally,” said Frank Freedman, chief operating officer of Four Winds Casinos. “From the design, use of materials and the finish work, Four Winds South Bend will offer a premium resort-style feel and amenities you’ll find at top resorts in the country.”
The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi regained their sovereign status in 1994 when President Bill Clinton signed a federal law granting nation-status to the tribe. There are about 5,700 tribal citizens. The tribe provides services to its members in a 10-county area in southwestern Michigan and northern Indiana.
