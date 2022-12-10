GOSHEN — During a brief 21-minute Saturday morning meeting, the Elkhart County Council voted unanimously to postpone voting on raising stormwater fees for county property owners.
On Nov. 28, the Elkhart County Stormwater Board voted three to one to approve automatic increases beginning Jan. 1, 2023, of $22.05, for such fees. This would be followed similarly in 2026 at $29.10 and then in 2029 at $36.10.
Board member Brad Rogers cast the sole "no" vote Nov. 28.
"With businesses, farms, schools, churches, etc. being charged per their square footage, this fee increase will heavily increase their annual tax burden," Rogers posted on social media prior to the meeting. "School districts due to their large footprint will be especially affected."
Rogers also took issue with the timing surrounding when the proposed changes were raised.
"I find it inappropriate that this increase was thrust into the public eye at the end of a holiday weekend when most are focused on their families and preparing for the new year," he added. "The public deserves transparency."
The council's Saturday vote to postpone was based on the idea of giving all other municipal bodies to have a chance to discuss and vote on the issue.
The council announced that, starting next month, their meetings will be on the third Thursday of each month. It also unanimously approved the appointments of Jerry Weaver and Mike Settles to the County Property Tax Assessment Board of Appeals, for a one year term ending Dec. 31, 2023.
To view the meeting in its entirety, visit www.youtube.com/watch?v=fZ64f1ERCIs.