Storms stop concert, but not the music

GOSHEN — New Paris native Jordan Kirkdorffer was set to perform on the grandstand stage at the Elkhart County 4-H Fair Sunday, but severe weather caused fair organizers to cancel his show and the fair for the rest of the day.
That didn't stop him from actually performing though.
“We recorded a video of my original song “This Ain’t My Grave” on the stage during the storm after we found out the show got canceled. It was definitely a cool moment," he said.
“Unfortunately (the show's) not rescheduled at this time," Kirkdorffer said. "However, I’d love to still do my show in Goshen. Hopefully in the next month or so I will book a venue where we can do it!”
Performing at home was kind of surreal, he said. "I grew up seeing so many shows at the fair and to be on the grandstand stage was a bucket list moment for me."
Kirkdorffer was very involved in 4-H growing up. "We have a long family history of being in the Swine Club, as my family raises pigs. I was also a Dairy Feeder club member," he said.
"I would love to come back to the fair again if they’ll have me. Hometown shows are my favorite to do," Kirkdorffer said.
He is currently working on music to release and continues to develop as a performing artist.
"I just want to say thank you," Kirkdorffer said. "A year and a half ago I simply sang for the fun of it, and now I have people who listen to my music and want to come out to shows — very mind-blowing, and I’m incredibly thankful.”
