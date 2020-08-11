WAKARUSA — The National Weather Service of Northern Indiana is investigating damage southwest of Wakarusa as a possible tornado, according to information the weather service posted on its Facebook page.
One of the people whose farm was impacted by the Monday night storm was retired farmer Bob Weldy. His farm along C.R. 1, southeast of Wakarusa, sustained heavy damage. He said the storm damaged his silos, outbuildings and home.
On the NWS' website, a trained weather spotter noted that at 6:40 p.m. there was a tornado near Wakarusa. The weather service said photos on Twitter suggest possible tornado damage and that they would have a team survey the damage today.
NWS Storm report
Along with damage in Wakarusa, the NWS received the following damage reports:
- 7:07 p.m., wind damage a mile north of North Webster. Power lines were down on the north side of the town.
7:05 p.m., thunderstorm wind damage in Cromwell.
6:57 p.m., thunderstorm wind damage at James Lake in Kosciusko County. A large tree was reported down.
6:54 p.m., thunderstorm wind damage a mile north northwest of Winona Lake. A number of large tree branches were reported down.
6:50 p.m., thunderstorm wind damage a mile south southwest of Leesburg. Large tree branch was down across Ind. 15 and the tree showed some rot.
6:44 p.m., thunderstorm wind damage one mile north of Nappanee. Several large trees were reported down.
6:35 p.m., thunderstorm wind damage four miles east of Granger. A tree and a power line were reported down over a road,
