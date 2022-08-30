Storm recovery continues

GOSHEN — Elkhart County, along with the whole of Michiana, continues to recover from Monday's round of severe weather which rolled through the area, though some areas were harder hit than others.
Mark Frazier, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service of Northern Indiana, described the weather system as creating a straightline wind effect, knocking over trees and some of those falling on houses, vehicles and power lines.
"Our winds were primarily in the 50 to 60 mph range, and we know that from measured wind speeds," Frazier said by telephone Tuesday.
Frazier said the Goshen area received about half-an-inch of rain, although there were no report of flash flooding. He also said the highest rainfall amount recorded from the system was approximately 2.57 inches, recorded about five miles northeast of Warsaw, adding that earlier storms in August caused more rainfall as well as more localized flooding.
Goshen Street Department Commissioner David Gibbs said the damage Goshen received was "not too severe."
"There was one tree down in the road, on the north side, on Crescent Street," Gibbs said Tuesday by telephone. "We suffered some power outages on the south side, along Kercher Road."
Northern Indiana Public Service Co. reported on its website a total of 37,000 electric customers who had been impacted by the severe weather.
According to NIPSCO Public Affairs Manager Denise Conlon, as of 2:10 p.m. Tuesday, 2,500 customers remained without power, with approximately 162 of those in Goshen.
"We expect the majority of the remaining customers to be restored by 11:59 p.m. (CST) tonight," Conlon said by telephone Tuesday, adding that due to damage to power poles and lines, a small number may not be restored until Wednesday evening.
Conlon also thanked NIPSCO customers who were impacted by the severe weather for their patience.