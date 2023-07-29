SYRACUSE — According to the National Weather Service of Northern Indiana, the weather system which moved through Elkhart County and Michiana overnight Friday into early Saturday morning might have been a lot worse, if it had not been due to simple timing.
NWS Lead Forecaster Todd Holsten said Saturday morning that the organized line system, described as a low echo, produced wind gusts of 60-70 m.p.h. This resulted in numerous reports of trees down from Michigan City into Ohio.
"We got all kinds of reports of tree limbs down, in pockets, over a widespread area," Holsten said.
In Berrien County, Michigan, Holsten said, in one location rainfall from the system measured at 5.95 inches. On the west side of South Bend, at one location, 4-5 inches of rain was reported.
Locally, near North Webster, wind speeds reached 60-70 m.p.h at 2:05 a.m. However had the system arrived sooner, during daylight hours, things would have been different.
"If that low echo had come through five hours earlier, it would have been a lot worse," Holsten said, noting that parts of Illinois and Iowa, where the system rolled through first, saw wind speeds which clocked in at 80-90 m.p.h.
Holsten added that the weather locally is supposed to be fairly quiet for about the next week.
"Enjoy the cooler and drier weather," he said.