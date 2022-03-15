GOSHEN — Goshen’s storm drain art projects seek to raise awareness about the connection between storm drains, urban stormwater runoff and pollution of local waterways. Most of Goshen’s storm drains connect directly to waterways like the Elkhart River or Rock Run Creek, meaning pollutants on roadways can be washed directly into streams and rivers.
The City of Goshen is seeking support from local artists to transform storm drains into works of public art in effort to raise awareness. This year’s theme is “Dreaming of Clean Water: Celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Clean Water Act.”
There’s only a few days left to submit design ideas to the Goshen Stormwater Department. Along with designs, artists should submit biographical information by midnight this Friday. Ten artists will be chosen and paint materials will be provided by the stormwater department. Artists will also receive a $200 gift as a thank-you for their participation and an invitation to celebrate the June unveiling of the new storm drain artwork.
Submissions should include name, address, phone number, a brief description of art training or experience, a short biography (200 words maximum), information about proposed design, title for design, proposal sketch in color with approximate dimensions (artwork should not cover the entire sidewalk to prevent slid hazards). Applicants must be 18 years or older or have both parental permission and a supervising local art teacher.
Designs should avoid depicting invasive plant or animal species. All painting will be limited to the concrete sidewalk and curb and should not extend onto the street or the storm drain casting.
Artists will be selected through a local committee process and notified at the beginning of April. All selections are final. Entries become the property of the city for use in promotional materials and selected artists’ entry information may be used to promote the project.
Storm drain art is temporary in nature. The stormwater department applies a sealant in hopes that the art can be preserved for at least one-year, weather conditions permitting. Art may be removed for city projects or future storm drain art projects.
All proposals should be submitted via email to stormwater@goshencity.com.
