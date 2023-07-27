LAGRANGE — The Town of LaGrange sustained significant storm damage Wednesday evening, and recovery efforts were still underway as of early Thursday afternoon.
The National Weather Service of Northern Indiana issued a tornado warning between 9 and 10 p.m. Wednesday, with rotation reported within a severe thunderstorm, as the line of strong storms proceeded southeast through St. Joseph, Elkhart and LaGrange Counties.
Bill Morr, director of the LaGrange County Emergency Management Agency, said that the NWS was on scene in LaGrange surveying storm damage, taking photos and trying to verify if in fact the damage was caused by a tornado.
"We've got pretty significant damage across the Town of LaGrange," Moor said. "We've got five home that have got a tree on them, and 9 total homes damaged, so far, and numerous trees down across yards — damaged vehicles, fences, sheds, etc."
Morr said there were no reported injuries from the weather system, although there were some reported power outages, and as of 1:20 p.m. Northern Indiana Public Service Company was still on the scene assisting with getting electicity restored for residents.
"Everybody just came together — street department, fire department, police department," Morr added about community response to the weather damage. "Everybody was just out working together and opened the roads and everything."
Morr added that if anyone in LaGrange County needs help recovering from the storm they can contact LCEMA at 260-499-6431.