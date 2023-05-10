GOSHEN — First Light Mission hosted their Stone Soup Event or Empty Bowl, with a twist, for the first time in more than four years Saturday.
The event took place at Silverwood United Methodist Church from 5 to 8 p.m.
Many volunteers, board members and staff worked the entire event. One volunteer was Goshen High School’s boys basketball coach Michael Wohlford.
Despite his wife Catherine being on the board, he shared that is not the only reason he came out to support the event.
“I think it’s a win win anytime you get involved in a volunteering situation," Wohlford said. "You have the ability to help someone else in need, but you also have the ability to inject yourself in the community and you develop some things through that as well.”
While never having attended this event prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, Wohlford shared the importance of coming out and supporting First Light Mission.
“It’s really fun to do something to try to raise awareness of First Light Mission, to allow people to get together in community and to raise funds and support the mission of what we are doing at First Light Mission,” he said.
Wohlford finished with stating the importance of bringing his three young girls with him and his wife on volunteer opportunities.
“I just think it’s really important at a young age that they can be exposed to helping out and making that the norm so then as they develop and get older that’s kinda what they want to experience as well and pay it forward and continue to do that,” he said.
The Executive Director of First Light Mission, Mindy Morehead shared her take on the night, in comparison to previous years six years she has participated with the event.
“It was a start and we had to start back somewhere," she said. "Next year we hope to have the full Empty Bowl back. The Clay Artist Guild is prepared to have bowls ready for us and to have a full event again."
Since First Light Mission put together the event for the first time by themselves, she shared her appreciation for The Clay Artist Guild and everything they have done in years prior to make this event happen.
“Doing all the work I realized all the hard work that The Clay Artist Guild put into this,” Morehead said.
First Light Mission’s Board President, Craig Detweiler shared his thoughts on how the event went as someone who has attended the Empty Bowl previously.
“The hardest part was not knowing how many to plan for when we haven’t done it in whatever it is, 4 or 5 years," he said. "We are at a different location, and we are a month later and we didn’t quite get the full year to work with Clay Artist Guild. So, all of that I think can be better, but we had to do it once sometime anyway. So, I think we learned, and I think we have a year to plan. I’m optimistic moving forward.”
He finished with stating that the differences in the new locations and what to look forward to.
“I think the set up where we have room to park and have room to get people in and out and not be cramped, I think is great," Detweiler said. "I think we just need just need to have time to plan and we need people to start planning for it again."
For more information on First Light Mission and future events, visit firstlightmission.org or call 574-534-2300.