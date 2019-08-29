LIGONIER —The Stone’s Trace Pioneer Festival will take place Sept. 7 from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Sept. 8 from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. at Stone’s Trace, located 1 ½ miles south of Ligonier at the junction of U.S. 33 and Ind. 5.
Parking will be at West Noble High School, with shuttle buses ready to transport visitors across the highway to the festival.
The 46th fall festival will feature the frontiersmen and pioneers of northeastern Indiana with black powder rifle and tomahawk skills, primitive archery, Native American reenactors, craft demonstrators and vendors, 1812 reenactors, Civil War encampment with military field hospital and mortician.
A large variety of food will be available on site, including ham and beans with corn bread, pork burgers, pie, Indian fry bread, ice cream, kettle corn and more.
No pets will be allowed.
Admission is $7 per person ages 12 and older. Children 11 and younger will be admitted free. The festival is handicap-accessible.
For more information, go online to www.stonestrace.com.
