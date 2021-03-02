GOSHEN — The Goshen College board of directors has extended the term of President Rebecca Stoltzfus for five years.
Her new term will begin July 1. She was appointed to her first term in November 2017. She is the college’s 18th president.
A 1983 Goshen College graduate, Stoltzfus received master’s and doctoral degrees in human nutrition from Cornell University. She taught human nutrition at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health and then joined the Cornell faculty in 2002 as professor of human nutrition and then served as vice provost for undergraduate education, before returning to lead her alma mater. A news release from the college states Stoltzfus’ global health research has focused on the causes and consequences of malnutrition in women and children in low-income countries, and she has continued this research while serving as president.
She is married to Kevin Miller, a 1985 Goshen College graduate, and they are the parents of two young adults.
“Along with the entire board of directors, I am so grateful to Rebecca for the ways she has pursued a renewed and compelling mission and vision for the college,” said Bruce Stahly, the chair of the board of directors. “We have heard overwhelming affirmation from all for her calm, positive, challenging, insightful, joyful, confident and authentic leadership and spirit. And she is very obviously motivated by her dedication to our students. The board strongly believes that Rebecca is the right leader for Goshen College at this time and that we are very fortunate to have her in this role.”
“I am grateful and enthusiastic to continue the vital work we have begun and are doing together,” she said. “I believe that both the disruption and new engagement in the midst of this pandemic will prove to be a crucible for a clear and lively future — a future that expands our network of relationships and refreshes the salt and light that Goshen College distinctively brings to the world.”SUCCESSES NOTEDStahly highlighted several accomplishments from Stoltzfus’ first term:
• Refreshed the college’s mission and vision.
• Successfully raised funds for and renovated the Center for Communication Studies in 2020, as well as the Juanita Lark Welcome Center, the Hunsberger Commons and the Leaf Raker Cafe in the Union Building in 2019.
• Had a record fundraising year during the college’s 125th anniversary year with $2.3 million raised for the unrestricted Goshen College Fund, and was awarded a total of $1.85 million in grants since 2018.
• Raised more than $1 million in her first six months for a President’s Innovation Fund, which included creating a program for Faculty Innovation Grants.
• Added new undergraduate academic programs of study, including a public health major and a criminal justice & restorative justice major.
• Increased attention to and investment in diversity, equity and inclusion on campus, including policies and practices related to sexual assault and misconduct, and a new freedom of speech and expression statement.
• Prepared to apply for Hispanic Serving Institution status after surpassing 25 percent Latinos in the student body.
• Brought stability and growth to undergraduate enrollment, and launched a rebranding campaign around “Where Everything Connects.”
• Strengthened governance at all levels of the organization as well as internal communication.
• Forged community partnerships, including by serving on various boards, including the South Bend – Elkhart Regional Partnership, Horizon Education Alliance and WNIT Public Television.
• Started a presidential blog where she writes regular reflections and has gained thousands of readers.
• Led the college’s response to the pandemic crisis.
Stahly also noted that President Stoltzfus’ plans for her second term include rolling out a new five-year strategic plan, a comprehensive campaign to support initial projects in a new Campus Master Plan and new initiatives to expand educational engagement and attainment in Elkhart County through GC’s new Office for Community Engaged Learning.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.