INDIANAPOLIS — Some Hoosiers could expect to see the benefits of the latest stimulus package as soon as next week, when stimulus checks may appear in bank accounts.
The $600 stimulus to all Americans phases out for individual earners making more than $75,000 or couples $150,000 and is much lower than the spring’s $1,200 check. The extended federal unemployment insurance benefit of $300 will last until the end of March.
“This package … (is) just a function of compromise and oftentimes you try and do the best you can to work with the resources you think are needed to get people through the next few months,” Sen. Todd Young, R-Indiana, said Tuesday. “Then we can reassess how Hoosiers and other Americans are doing and what their needs are at that point.”
The $900 billion pandemic relief package also included: another round of funding for small businesses via the Paycheck Protection program, rental assistance with an eviction ban until the end of January and funding for K-12 schools and universities.
Indiana won an extension for spending the state’s remaining $650 million from the March CARES Act, the first stimulus bill, and all states will receive money for vaccine distribution, testing and continued COVID-19 mitigation. However, direct aid to states and municipalities wasn’t included.
“We made a decision not to provide significant additional state and local assistance to many of those other states that have not been quite as fiscally responsible,” Young said. “We will revisit this issue; there’s no doubt.”
Gov. Eric Holcomb confirmed that, despite the extension, the state still planned to use $400 million to pay down debt borrowed to fund the unemployment insurance benefits to jobless Hoosiers. He didn’t specify what the remaining $250 million would go toward.
The stimulus package comes as Indiana begins to receive the second approved vaccine from Moderna, expected to arrive as early as Wednesday, and Indiana hospitals continue to buckle under the strain of the novel coronavirus.
“We saw the effects (of increased numbers) over the weekend when a significant number of central Indiana hospitals went on diversion due to lack of beds and staff,” said Kris Box, the state health commissioner.
Box said the expected increase in cases following Thanksgiving wasn’t as high as anticipated but cases are “leveling off or at an area that is much higher than we would be comfortable with going forward because we know a certain percentage of all of those individuals will end up in the hospital.”
Lindsay Weaver, the health department’s chief medical officer, said more than 33,000 health care workers had already received their first dose of the two-dose vaccine from Pfizer, which the state received just a week ago. She said the state expected to inoculate 50,000 Hoosiers by Jan. 4.
“At this time, we are vaccinating health care providers who are taking care of our most vulnerable populations, including those associated with hospitals, long-term care facilities, EMS and dialysis staff,” Weaver said.
Next week, Weaver said, CVS and Walgreens, through a federal partnership, will begin administering vaccines to residents of long-term care facilities. The next tier of vaccines will open up in late January.
With Christmas and New Year’s celebrations quickly approaching, Box warned Hoosiers to continue masking up, social distancing and staying home.
“I want to remind all of you to continue to be vigilant as you celebrate the holidays in the coming days,” Box said. “Don’t put yourself or someone you love at risk unnecessarily. We all want to celebrate together for many holidays to come.”
