GOSHEN — A number of previously approved lane restrictions and closures connected to the city’s ongoing East Goshen Water Main Replacement project have been extended through the end of the month by the Goshen Board of Public Works and Safety.
At Monday's meeting, board members approved a request by Dustin Sailor, director of public works for the city, for an extension of the southbound lane closure of Steury Avenue from 305 Steury Ave. to East Lincoln Avenue until Oct. 30.
Sailor noted that the extension is needed in order to allow time for a planned water main installation along Steury Avenue to proceed.
“It was determined that Selge Construction would delay their work on Steury Avenue — previously scheduled until Sept. 4 — to allow Miller Pipeline to relocate an existing gas main that would have been in conflict with water main installation,” Sailor told the board. “As a result of this delay, Selge Construction is now planning to install water main on Steury Avenue starting Oct. 22. It is requested the Board of Works allow for an extension of the southbound lane closure of Steury Avenue from 305 Steury Ave. to East Lincoln Ave.”
Sailor noted that two-way traffic will be maintained on Steury Avenue utilizing flaggers.
In related action, board members approved a second request by Sailor for an extension of lane restrictions near the intersection of Lincoln and Steury avenues until Oct. 30 as part of a planned gas main relocation along Steury Avenue.
“NIPSCO’s subcontractor, Miller Pipeline, has encountered delays in relocating gas mains due to weather, conflicting utilities, and subsurface conditions preventing them from boring gas under Steury Avenue,” Sailor said. “NIPSCO is requesting an extension of the current rolling lane restrictions until Oct. 30 in order to complete this work.”
Sailor noted that appropriate traffic control measures will continue to be utilized, and flaggers will maintain two-way traffic along Steury Avenue and Lincoln Avenue, west of Steury Avenue.
Both requests were approved unanimously.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business, board members:
• Approved the promotion of Michael J. Heckathorn from the rank of probationary patrol officer to the rank of patrol officer with the Goshen Police Department effective Wednesday.
• Approved the resignation of Christopher Juroff, a captain with the Goshen Police Department, effective Nov. 2. The board was informed that Juroff has accepted a full-time position in the private sector.
• Approved a conditional offer of employment to Tyler A. Schaaf as a probationary patrol officer with the Goshen Police Department. The board will be requested to confirm the offer of employment when a position opening becomes available at the department.
• Approved a variance request by Tracy Bartow to allow a gravel parking surface to be temporarily utilized at a property located at 605 E. Logan St. Bartow indicated that the western half of the property, a former industrial warehouse, is proposed to be renovated for the purpose of installing a climbing wall facility. The variance was approved for up to 18 months, after which Bartow will be required to convert the gravel to hard surface.
• Approved a request by the Goshen Engineering Department for permission to participate in the second call for projects for the 2020 Community Crossings Matching Grant Program. The project selected for the application is the full reconstruction of 16th Street between College Avenue and Plymouth Avenue, with an estimated cost of $1.09 million, and anticipated construction in the spring of 2021. The expected local share of the costs is $549,975.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.