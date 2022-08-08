WASHINGTON D.C. — Danny Reynolds, of Stephenson’s of Elkhart, was recently recognized as a top five finalist for the National Retail Federation’s 2022 America’s Retail Champions program.
Now in its sixth year, America’s Retail Champions honors small retail owners from across the country who make their mark on public policy debates affecting the retail industry. Reynolds was previously honored, by Vice President Mike Pence in 2017.
While in Washington D.C. to receive the honor, at the NRF’s Retail Advocates Summit, Reynolds was also able to bestow “Hero of Main Street” awards to Indiana Senators Mike Braun and Todd Young, as well as the late Congresswoman Jackie Walorski. NRF’s Heroes of Main Street awards recognize lawmakers for their continued support of the retail industry through legislative action and leadership.
“Small and local businesses are the cornerstone for job growth and opportunity in communities across the country,” NRF President and CEO Matthew Shay said. “It is an honor to recognize the 2022 ‘Heroes of Main Street’ for their commitment to supporting policies and programs that ensure the economic health and viability of the retail industry.”
For the America’s Retail Champion award, more than 30 businesses ranging from online sellers to small and mid-size store owners were nominated by state retail associations and their peers based on engagement in public policy discussions at the local, state and national level. This year’s program was sponsored by financial service provider Affirm, the payment network that empowers consumers and helps merchants drive growth.
"Small business owners live and work in communities large and small across America and they are exceptional advocates for the retail industry, their associates and the customers they serve,” NRF President and CEO Matthew Shay said. “NRF is proud to recognize Danny Reynolds, of Stephenson’s of Elkhart, for taking the lead in advancing policy initiatives that are critical to the continued growth and success of the retail industry, as well as being a continual spokesperson for the retail industry, on both a local and national level."
“It’s an absolute honor to be considered as one of America’s Retail Champions,” Reynolds said. “Through Stephenson’s, retail has been a passion for my family for over 60 years. Whenever I’m able to advocate or speak for our industry, I am privileged to do so. This award is a nice tribute for the work we do to enhance our community and industry."