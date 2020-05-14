ELKHART — Local clothing store Stephenson’s of Elkhart has been selected for Qurate Retail Group’s Small Business Spotlight, a partnership with the NRF Foundation to help 20 small businesses navigate the turmoil created by the pandemic.
Qurate Retail Group, a multiplatform retailer that includes QVC, HSN, Zulily, and several other brands, is using its production resources, television broadcasts and digital platforms to help Stephenson’s share its story with millions of consumers nationwide, the company’s news release states. Stephenson’s of Elkhart’s story began appearing on QVC’s and HSN’s websites and social pages Monday and the company will be highlighted on air around noon and 9 p.m. on QVC, and 1:55 p.m. and 10:55 p.m. on HSN.
Zulily is promoting the campaign on its website, email, and social media sites, and Stephenson’s can also tap Qurate Retail Group team members for advice on solving a business issue related to COVID-19 through a virtual mentoring initiative.
“We’re small enough to offer superior one on one and first-name basis customer service, and large enough to provide customers with a big selection of the world’s top fashion designs,” said store owner Daniel Reynolds. “We are beyond excited about this amazing opportunity and unprecedented exposure with Qurate Retail Group. Like most brick and mortar retail establishments, both large and small, Stephenson’s has been affected by this pandemic and store closure orders. Having the ability to kick-start our gradual reopening with this nationwide presence on QVC, HSN and Zulily is unparalleled. To say we are grateful for the fine people at Qurate Retail Group and the National Retail Federation would be an understatement. These two groups are essentially lending a hand to our survival.”
Qurate Retail Group has a long tradition of helping small business owners and entrepreneurs launch and grow their brands through the incredible power of storytelling and shopping discovery, officials state in the news release. QVC, HSN, and Zulily provide platforms that enable small businesses to speak directly to millions of consumers in their homes.
“We have a special relationship with the small business community, which generates so much of the innovation that drives our economy and has played a special role in the growth of our business,” said Mike George, President and CEO, Qurate Retail, Inc. “Ordinarily, the companies in our Small Business Spotlight would not be on QVC, HSN, or Zulily, because they are not part of our vendor family. Our aim with this initiative is to help rally the public around these vital businesses, so they can come through this crisis and continue to anchor their local communities for many years to come.”
The Small Business Spotlight, which began Monday and will continue through June 6, is part of Qurate Retail Group’s $29 million COVID-19 global relief efforts.
