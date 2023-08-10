LAGRANGE — “Where Were You in '62?” is the big question for attendees of the annual show of Northeast Indiana Steam and Gas Association. The three-day event begins today and continues through Saturday.
This year's program is about a night of cruising that changed movie making to this day, according to information provided by organizers. It is the 50th anniversary of the theater release of "American Graffiti." Director George Lucas' success launched many show biz careers and even led to cinema's biggest franchise, "Star Wars."
Even for people who did not experience the '62 release of the film, "there are universal themes in this story that touch us at our core," the release reads. "The program tries to answer how such a story is told. And there is great music at the program too! Jumpin' Jon Bill of Auburn ... is spinning the platter for the program's soundtrack."
On Friday, naturalist Scott Beam of Green Bus Tours will be the featured guest at 12:15 p.m.
The Steam and Gas Show is at LaGrange County 4-H Fairgrounds, 1030 E. 075 North, LaGrange. Show admission is $5 and opens at 9 a.m.