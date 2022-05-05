PERU — An Indiana State Police investigation has led to an ISP Trooper facing a misdemeanor charge.
Master Trooper Michael Meiser, 43, was booked into the Miami County Jail to face a misdemeanor charge of battery, according to a news release. He has since posted bond.
“Recently, the Indiana State Police launched a criminal investigation after receiving information that Meiser had purportedly committed battery against an Indiana State Police employee,” the release stated. “During the investigation, enough probable cause was developed for a Miami Superior Court II arrest warrant to be issued.”
Meiser is a 16-year-veteran of the Indiana State Police Department. He is currently assigned administrative duties until the completion of the criminal case and an Indiana State Police internal investigation.
