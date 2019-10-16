Baby found alive in bag along road
SEYMOUR — Southern Indiana police say an infant found abandoned inside a bag left near a roadway is alive and healthy.
Seymour police say a person walking their dog found the child Tuesday afternoon along a fence row about 20 yards from a road on Seymour's southeast side.
Officers called to the scene found that the baby was alive and doctors at Seymour's Schneck Medical Center determined that the infant was healthy.
Detective Sgt. C.J. Foster says in a statement that no arrests have been made and police are investigating.
Foster says the city that's located about 60 miles south of Indianapolis has a baby box at one of its fire stations where people can relinquish newborns anonymously, without fear of prosecution.
Hospital system notifies patients of breach
MERRILLVILLE — A northwestern Indiana hospital system is warning more than 68,000 patients that their personal information, including Social Security numbers and health records, may have been exposed during a data breach.
Methodist Hospitals has been mailing letters to patients detailing the steps they can take to safeguard themselves against possible fraud, The (Northwest Indiana) Times reported Wednesday.
Methodist, which has campuses in Gary and Merrillville, said it was alerted in June to questionable activity on a staffer's email account and that it learned in August that two employees had fallen victim to an email phishing scam in which an unauthorized user got access to their accounts, the hospital system said in a news release.
The hospital system has no proof patient information was accessed, but officials said they couldn't rule it out. In addition to Social Security numbers and patient health records, the hackers may have accessed names, addresses, dates of birth, driver's license/state ID/passport numbers and credit card information.
$21M set for drinking water improvements
CROWN POINT — The city will receive a piece of the $910 million pie Indiana will dish out to support wastewater and drinking water projects across the state.
Crown Point will receive a $21.2 million federal loan for a new drinking water tank, pump station improvements, chlorination and looping, which seeks to eliminate dead-end water mains.
The town of Schneider, which is south of Lowell, was awarded $877,600 for wastewater treatment plant improvements.
Gov. Eric Holcomb announced the funding and partnership with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency on Wednesday.
Crown Point Mayor David Uran said the loan will help finance the city's $19 million water system improvement project, which is financed through the State Revolving Loan Fund, also known as SRF.
The city won't see the $21.2 million directly, rather it will be doled out to the city by the SRF over time in small chunks that coincide with phases of the project, Uran said.
— The Associated Press and Tribune Content Agency
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.