Lawmakers pushed to adopt e-cigarette liquids tax
INDIANAPOLIS — The leader of Indiana's main physicians organization says the spread of vaping-related illnesses and deaths show the need for state taxes to discourage electronic cigarette use.
Indiana State Medical Association president Dr. Lisa Hatcher of Columbia City told a state legislative committee Tuesday that Indiana needed to join other states with excise taxes on e-cigarette liquids.
A vaping tax proposal failed in this year's legislative session amid questions about the tax level and how to charge it. Hatcher and other tax supporters argue the tax could especially discourage teenagers from vaping.
Health officials blame three deaths in Indiana and at least 26 nationally on severe lung injuries caused by vaping.
Indiana vape shop owners maintain black-market products are the problem and that they cater only to adult customers.
Jury selection begins in trial for bus stop deaths
ROCHESTER — Jury selection is underway in the trial of an Indiana woman accused of killing three children by striking them with a pickup truck as they crossed a two-lane state highway to board a school bus.
Alyssa Shepherd faces three counts of reckless homicide and other charges in the Oct. 30, 2018, crash. She has pleaded not guilty .
Prosecutors and attorneys began selecting jurors Tuesday in the 24-year-old woman's trial in Fulton County.
Six-year-old twin brothers Xzavier and Mason Ingle, and their 9-year-old sister, Alivia Stahl, were killed and a fourth child was badly injured in the crash in Rochester.
Shepherd told authorities she didn't realize she was approaching a stopped school bus, despite the activated stop arm and flashing lights.
Fire kills nearly 2,000 racing pigeons
WANATAH — A fire at a northern Indiana facility has killed nearly 2,000 racing pigeons from around the world that were housed there for a race.
Hoosier Loft owners Jim and Kelly Ward say the fire swept through the loft late Saturday or early Sunday in the LaPorte County town of Wanatah, about 60 miles east of Chicago.
The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports the fire prematurely ended the 2019 Hoosier Classic Million Dollar One Loft Race by killing the birds ahead of Monday's final race from Matthews, Missouri, back to Wanatah.
The Wards are organizers of the race, which is one of competitive pigeon racing's premier events. They said on the race's website that they're "completely devastated" by the fire.
The couple says LaPorte County authorities are investigating the fire.
The Associated Press
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.