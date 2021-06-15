INDIANAPOLIS — The victim recovered from an accident in Little Pigeon Creek has been identified as Brandon T. Malone, 25, of Bullocktown.
Family has been notified and autopsy results have determined drowning as the cause of death, according to an Indiana Department of Natural Resources news release.
The accident occurred Sunday, south of County Road 1060 North on Little Pigeon Creek which borders Spencer and Warrick counties, east of Evansville.
At approximately 4 p.m. Central Time, the victim and a friend were kayaking when they came upon a logjam that completely blocked travel downstream. Before being able to get to the shore, the victim tipped his kayak and went under water.
Efforts were made by the other kayaker to rescue the victim.
At approximately 1 p.m. Tuesday the victim was recovered by Indiana Conservation Officers just downstream from where he was last seen, according to the release.
