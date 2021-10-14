BREMEN — Indiana State Police Senior Trooper Patrick O’Keefe recently returned home from an 18-month military deployment with the U.S. Army National Guard.
O’Keefe has been a member of the Army National Guard for 15 years and currently holds the rank of captain.
O’Keefe began his deployment in April of 2020, serving as captain of an assault helicopter company supporting combat and support operations in Iraq and Syria flying UH60M Blackhawk helicopters, according to information provided by state police.
During his year and a half military deployment, O’Keefe spent nine months overseas and nine months stateside.
O’Keefe recently returned to duty with the Indiana State Police and caught up on trainings that were missed during his 18-month deployment, ISP reported.
O’Keefe is a 10-year veteran of the Indiana State Police and is assigned to the Bremen Post. He is now back on road patrol duties where he primarily patrols Elkhart County.
