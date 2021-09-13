ELKHART — The Indiana Department of Health’s Mobile Strike Team will provide free COVID-19 tests and vaccines in Elkhart today, Tuesday and Wednesday from noon to 8 p.m. at Healthy Beginnings – WIC parking lot, 1400 Hudson St.
Free services provided include: COVID-19 tests — rapid and PCR, and COVID-19 vaccines — Johnson & Johnson (age 18 and older) and Pfizer (age 12 and older).
All minors must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.
Walk-ins are welcome.
