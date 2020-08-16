More than 80,000 Indiana residents have been diagnosed with COVID-19, state health officials reported Sunday.
In numbers released by the Indiana State Department of Health, an additional 750 Hoosiers tested positive, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases to 80,415.
There were three new COVID-19-related deaths reported in the state. No deaths were reported locally.
St. Joseph County had the most new positive cases locally with 37.
Here are Sunday’s numbers:
Statewide — 80,415 positive cases, up 750; 2,924 deaths, up three; 906,851 tested, up 9,287; positivity rate, 8.9%; 7-day positivity rate, 8%.
Elkhart County — 5,120 positive cases, up 18; 92 deaths, zero new; 38,310 tested, up 172; positivity rate, 13.4%; 7-day positivity rate, 11.8%.
LaGrange County — 573 positive cases, zero new; 10 deaths, zero new; 2,740 tested, up eight; positivity rate, 20.9%; 7-day positivity rate, 5.1%.
Noble County — 737 positive cases, up 14; 29 deaths, zero new; 6,638 tested, up 48; positivity rate, 11.1%; 7-day positivity rate, 7.2%.
Kosciusko County — 882 positive cases, up one; 12 deaths, zero new; 9,802 tested, up 13; positivity rate, 9.0%; 7-day positivity rate, 4.7%.
St. Joseph County — 3,844 positive cases, up 37; 83 deaths, zero new; 50,201 tested, up 407; positivity rate, 7.7%; 7-day positivity rate, 7.9%.
Marshall County — 808 positive cases, up two; 23 deaths, zero new; 7,884 tested, up 30; positivity rate, 10.2%; 7-day positivity rate, 5.8%.
As of Sunday, more than 35% of ICU beds and nearly 82% of ventilators are available across the state.
To date, 906,851 tests for unique individuals have been reported to ISDH, up from 897,615 on Saturday.
To find testing sites around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.
