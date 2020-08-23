Indiana surpassed 3,000 COVID-19-related deaths over the weekend, according to numbers released Sunday by state health officials.
Nine new deaths were reported Saturday, bringing the total number of Hoosiers known to have died from the virus to 3,001. Two new deaths were announced Sunday in the state, which brought the total number of deaths in Indiana to 3,003, according to the Indiana State Department of Health.
One of the deaths reported Sunday was in St. Joseph County, bringing the total number of coronavirus deaths there to 88.
St. Joseph County also led other local counties in the number of new positive cases reported with 52. Elkhart followed with 26 new cases. LaGrange, Noble and Marshall counties all reported less than five new positive cases while Kosciusko County reported zero new positive cases.
Here are Sunday’s numbers:
Statewide — 85,932 positive cases, up 618; 3,003 deaths, up two; 977,802 unique individuals tested, up 8,354; positivity rate, 8.8%; 7-day positivity rate, 7.4%.
Elkhart County — 5,340 positive cases, up 26; 95 deaths, zero new; 40,549 unique individuals tested, up 305; positivity rate, 13.2%; 7-day positivity rate, 11.1%.
LaGrange County — 581 positive cases, up three; 11 deaths, zero new; 2,865 unique individuals tested, up 17; positivity rate, 20.3%; 7-day positivity rate, 7.4%.
Noble County — 766 positive cases, up four; 30 deaths, zero new; 7,052 unique individuals tested, up 60; positivity rate, 10.9%; 7-day positivity rate, 10.5%.
Kosciusko County — 902 positive cases, zero new; 12 deaths, zero new; 10,073 unique individuals tested, up 42; positivity rate, 9.0%; 7-day positivity rate, 10.3%.
St. Joseph County — 4,229 positive cases, up 52; 88 deaths, one new; 53,996 unique individuals tested, up 615; positivity rate, 7.8%; 7-day positivity rate, 10.1%.
Marshall County — 853 positive cases, up two; 23 deaths, zero new; 9,298 unique individuals tested, up 33; positivity rate, 9.2%; 7-day positivity rate, 2.8%.
As of Sunday, nearly 41% of ICU beds and more than 83% of ventilators are available across the state.
To find testing sites around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.
